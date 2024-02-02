Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B3000372

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/24 at approximately 1541 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Cotye Maisonet                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Bryonna Prew

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/1/24 at approximately 1541 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks received a call reporting an assault at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Cotye Maisonet for the charge of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

 

Maisonet was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on 03/25/2024 at 8:15 AM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/24 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

