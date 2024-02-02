Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3000372
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/01/24 at approximately 1541 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Cotye Maisonet
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Bryonna Prew
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/1/24 at approximately 1541 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks received a call reporting an assault at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Cotye Maisonet for the charge of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
Maisonet was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed and released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on 03/25/2024 at 8:15 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/24 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.