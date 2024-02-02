Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Launches Transportation Network Company Permit Application

Main Posted on Feb 1, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Beginning March 1, 2024, transportation network companies (TNC) must have a valid permit from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) to operate in Hawai‘i. The new requirement applies to rideshare companies that use a digital network or software app to connect passengers to drivers.

The permit application form is available on the HDOT website. Questions on applications may be emailed to [email protected]. Once received, the application processing is expected to take seven to 10 business days to complete.

“HDOT will be administering the permit process to monitor transportation network companies for compliance with state law to provide a safer experience for users of the service and our highways system,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen.

The permits are only for transportation network companies, not individual drivers. Each company is responsible for ensuring its employees, contractors, or other persons comply with rules, regulations, and guidelines outlined in Chapter 279J, Hawai‘i Revised Statutes.

