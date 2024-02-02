Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results Date

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 before the opening of the TSX on Thursday, March 14, 2023.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 14, 2024. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 0703.

