Los Angeles County’s Under Resourced Youth Invited to Experience Kollab Youth’s Teen Summit

Underprivileged teens from across LA County will gather at the 2024 Kollab Youth Teen Summit, Saturday, Feb 3rd, at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale.

Teen Summit aims to guarantee that young individuals possess confidence, a clear route to success, and the opportunity to forge meaningful friendships for an amazing 2024!” — CEO Mary Hewitt

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 240 underprivileged teens from across Los Angeles County will gather at the upcoming 2024 Kollab Youth Teen Summit on Saturday, February 3rd, at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale.

The 2024 Kollab Youth Annual Teen Summit is a collaborative effort of Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program and presenting sponsor ABC7. Teen Summit is supported by participating sponsors, including Wells Fargo, , ABC7, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. Spectrum News talent, Kelvin Washington will host the event, leading the teens through their day of interactive education and fun.

This year’s annual event is themed "Be More in 2024” to inspire teens to become the best versions of themselves. Kollab Youth knows that participating teens are capable of more than their circumstances allow. They provide local teens in need with educational experiences and expose them to potential industries and careers. The Teen Summit will expose them to opportunities and help them achieve their goals.

The Kollab Youth Teen Summit is intricately crafted to empower teenagers, encouraging them to set higher expectations and strive for excellence at every level. By featuring compelling speakers and interactive breakout sessions, this gathering strives to be a blend of enjoyment and education. It commits to delivering a memorable and influential experience for our youth, particularly as they navigate this crucial stage in their lives. We are proud to have two Supervisors address our youth, as children who are taught civic values and understand their responsibility to their community are more likely to be active citizens who contribute to the betterment of society.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger from the 5th District will open the morning session by addressing critical issues facing Los Angeles County – emphasizing the need for community involvement and improvement. Additionally, Kollab Youth alumni will share their inspiring stories of navigating adversity. The youth will also gain valuable insights from industry leaders like on air personality Tony Cabrera from ABC7, sharing essential aspects of life, school, and careers, providing guidance on making wise choices and developing the soft skills necessary for success.

During the afternoon session, young participants will have a valuable chance to gain insights from Supervisor Lindsey Horvath of the 3rd District. As the youngest Supervisor and Chair, she will provide guidance on actively contributing to community improvement and the importance of leadership. Kollab Youth partner and Teen Summit sponsor, Wells Fargo, will host a special fun financial literacy session, aimed at elevating the participants' understanding of financial matters. Personality Daniel Dudley and Kelvin Washington will speak about the entertainment and sports industry.

The day will conclude on a literal high note with a musical performance by singer songwriter Presley Aronson, an advocate against bullying, adding a meaningful and inspiring conclusion to the Teen Summit.

The Kollab Youth Teen Summit is not only about inspiration but also offers a full-day experience (9:00 am to 3:00 pm.) of education and discovery. This immersive experience aims to present valuable resources and opportunities to youth, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need for current and future success.

About Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program:

The Kollab Youth Workforce Development Program is an award winning 501(c)3 public charity organization created for under resourced high school students. Kollab program helps them explore career opportunities in business, STEM and other emerging 21st century careers that are high growth and high wage jobs. Kollab Youth receive mentorship from industry experts and earn resume-worthy work experience through paid apprenticeships and internships connecting them with the future workforce and preparing them to compete in tomorrow’s workplace.

Mission & Goals To give youth the skills they need to secure meaningful, well-paid work and tools to be successful in life, school, and beyond. The goal is to ensure that future employees have the soft, essential, and technical skills to compete and prosper in the global economy. Website Kollabyouth.org.

Media are invited to cover the event, please RSVP to Mary Hewitt at mhewitt@KollabYouth.org or 310.303.2869.

2023 Kollab Youth Teen Summit