Climate Change Combat: Turning Cow Burps to Alternative Fuel and Storing Carbon Dioxide in Rocks

02/01/2024

By Brooke Coupal

Michael Ross is on the hunt for innovative ways to mitigate climate change.

The assistant professor of chemistry recently received awards from the initiative Scialog: Negative Emissions Science for his greenhouse gas research proposals. He is the only researcher to receive two awards from the initiative, which gave out 20 individual awards of $55,000 each in research funding.

“The big challenge is, how do you take greenhouse gases out of the air?” asks Ross, who became a Scialog: Negative Emissions Science fellow in 2022. “The proposals look at different strategies to negate emissions.”

Greenhouse gases are a main driver of climate change, as they trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. Carbon dioxide accounts for nearly 80% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Ross has partnered with Rachel Davidson, a chemistry and biochemistry assistant professor at the University of Delaware, and Wen Song, a petroleum and geosystems engineering assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin, to investigate the potential long-term storage of carbon dioxide emissions in basalt, a volcanic rock. The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is funding their research.

Chemistry Asst. Prof. Michael Ross is the only researcher to receive two awards from the initiative Scialog: Negative Emissions Science.

“Basalt is found in the ground everywhere, but depending on where you are on Earth, it’s made of different minerals,” Ross says. “We plan to use machine learning and chemistry tools to discover the makeup of basalt in different areas of the world, as well as the conditions needed to store carbon dioxide in those bedrocks.”

The second most abundant greenhouse gas is methane, which is emitted through activities such as natural gas production, coal mining and the decomposition of landfill waste, according to the EPA. Livestock also emit methane through burping, as their process of breaking down food leads to methane production. The EPA says that a single cow produces up to 264 pounds of methane a year.

Ross, in partnership with Ariel Furst, a chemical engineering career development professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joshua Jack, a civil and environmental engineering assistant professor at the University of Michigan, are looking to develop a process for converting methane into butanol, an alternative fuel. Their research is being funded by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement.

Columns of basalt formed on Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. The volcanic rock could potentially be used for long-term storage of carbon dioxide emissions.





“We proposed a way to take methane and use bacteria or enzymes to convert it into butanol,” Ross says. “This process might generate some carbon dioxide, so my job is to find a way to recycle the carbon dioxide back into methane and keep it a closed loop, making it a purely negative emissions process.”

With a national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Ross says all avenues for mitigating greenhouse gases need to be explored.

“What we’re doing now is just not enough,” he says. “Both greenhouse gas storage and conversion will almost certainly need to be done at a very large scale to make a dent in the amount of greenhouse gases that we emit.”