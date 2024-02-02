Construction starts on Sechelt Hospital Emergency Department upgrades

Once completed, the upgraded ED will feature a new dedicated mental health assessment room and triage space for increased privacy, as well as a room for patients with larger families that supports our commitment to creating culturally safe spaces for Indigenous patients and clients. The upgrades will also add one new stretcher, three new treatment chairs, additional bathroom facilities, improved sightlines for enhanced safety, and a waiting area closer to the emergency department to better support patients. The ED upgrades are scheduled for completion by spring 2024.

Sechelt Hospital’s ED will remain in full operation during construction. Plans are in place to ensure the least amount of disruption for patients and staff in the ED. Depending on care requirements and ED volume, patients may receive emergency medical care in the mobile medical unit located onsite. The mobile unit, managed by the B.C. Ministry of Health and Provincial Health Services Authority, is a 53 foot, 1,100 square-foot custom trailer with a multi-purpose procedure room, four monitored patient bays, and medical imaging.

The ED upgrades are funded in partnership between VCH and the Sechelt Hospital Foundation, which is actively engaged in a capital fundraising campaign for this project.

Built on its current site in 1962 with a gift of 11.2 acres from Shíshálh Nation, Sechelt Hospital has been significantly renovated several times. The most recent additions include the new south tower in 2014 as well as the upgraded Ambulatory Care Unit in 2018, which included the installation of state-of-the-art testing, screening and surgical equipment and was made possible by generous donor gifts to the foundation.

Vancouver Coastal Health is committed to delivering exceptional care to 1.25 million people, including the First Nations, Métis and Inuit in our region, within the traditional territories of the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo-Xai’xais, Lil’wat, Musqueam, N’Quatqua, Nuxalk, Samahquam, shíshálh, Skatin, Squamish, Tla’amin, Tsleil-Waututh, Wuikinuxv, and Xa’xtsa.