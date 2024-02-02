Trusted Traveler Program Interview Availability

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Buffalo Field Office is announcing current Trusted Traveler Program appointment availability at all enrollment centers throughout the field office.

Conditionally approved NEXUS, FAST and Global Entry applicants of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs can complete their required interview portion of the enrollment process at the following Buffalo Field Office locations:

Fort Erie/Peace Bridge Enrollment Center (Two Step Processing)

10 Central Ave Ft. Erie

Ontario, Canada L2A 3S6

and

1 Peace Bridge Plaza

Buffalo, N.Y. 14213

Niagara Falls Enrollment Center

2250 Whirlpool Street

Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14305

Lansdowne /Alexandria Bay Enrollment Center (Two Step Processing)

860 ON-137 Lansdowne

ON Canada K0E 1L0

and

46735 Interstate Route 81

Alexandria Bay, N.Y. 13607

Ogdensburg Enrollment Center

104 Bridge Approach Road

Ogdensburg, N.Y. 13669

Champlain Enrollment Center

232 West Service Road

Champlain, N.Y. 12919

NEXUS and FAST applicants must be interviewed by both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency in order to complete the application process. NEXUS and FAST conditionally approved applicants that select two step processing locations are required to attend the interview with Canada Border Services Agency prior to conducting their interview with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the United States. However, NEXUS and FAST conditionally approved applicants selecting the Niagara Falls, Ogdensburg or Champlain Enrollment Centers may complete both interviews at the same location.

Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact locations of processing, hours of operation, and to schedule your interview.

