Trusted Traveler Program Interview Availability
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Buffalo Field Office is announcing current Trusted Traveler Program appointment availability at all enrollment centers throughout the field office.
Conditionally approved NEXUS, FAST and Global Entry applicants of CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs can complete their required interview portion of the enrollment process at the following Buffalo Field Office locations:
- Fort Erie/Peace Bridge Enrollment Center (Two Step Processing)
10 Central Ave Ft. Erie
Ontario, Canada L2A 3S6
and
1 Peace Bridge Plaza
Buffalo, N.Y. 14213
- Niagara Falls Enrollment Center
2250 Whirlpool Street
Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14305
- Lansdowne/Alexandria Bay Enrollment Center (Two Step Processing)
860 ON-137 Lansdowne
ON Canada K0E 1L0
and
46735 Interstate Route 81
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. 13607
- Ogdensburg Enrollment Center
104 Bridge Approach Road
Ogdensburg, N.Y. 13669
- Champlain Enrollment Center
232 West Service Road
Champlain, N.Y. 12919
NEXUS and FAST applicants must be interviewed by both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency in order to complete the application process. NEXUS and FAST conditionally approved applicants that select two step processing locations are required to attend the interview with Canada Border Services Agency prior to conducting their interview with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the United States. However, NEXUS and FAST conditionally approved applicants selecting the Niagara Falls, Ogdensburg or Champlain Enrollment Centers may complete both interviews at the same location.
Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact locations of processing, hours of operation, and to schedule your interview.
