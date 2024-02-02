Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,720 in the last 365 days.

Operation Stonegarden collaboration yields seizure of cocaine on South Padre Island

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, in coordination with Cameron County Parks Rangers working Operation Stone Garden, encountered abandoned narcotics on the beach of South Padre Island. 

On the morning hours of January 30th, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents were contacted by Cameron County Parks Rangers patrolling Beach Access 3 on South Padre Island, Texas.  Rangers advised that they discovered a large black bag washed up on the beach containing 25 bricks of cocaine wrapped in cellophane with the image of a Toucan on them.  The seized narcotics totaled 70.3 lbs. with a street value of over 2.2 million dollars.

“Outstanding coordination and collaboration with our partners,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “These narcotic smuggling cases highlight the threat by Drug Trafficking Organizations impacting our region every day.  I commend the relentless work performed by our partner agencies and our RGV Border Patrol agents working hard to keep our border and community safe.”    

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Operation Stonegarden collaboration yields seizure of cocaine on South Padre Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more