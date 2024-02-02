Operation Stonegarden collaboration yields seizure of cocaine on South Padre Island

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, in coordination with Cameron County Parks Rangers working Operation Stone Garden, encountered abandoned narcotics on the beach of South Padre Island.

On the morning hours of January 30th, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents were contacted by Cameron County Parks Rangers patrolling Beach Access 3 on South Padre Island, Texas. Rangers advised that they discovered a large black bag washed up on the beach containing 25 bricks of cocaine wrapped in cellophane with the image of a Toucan on them. The seized narcotics totaled 70.3 lbs. with a street value of over 2.2 million dollars.

“Outstanding coordination and collaboration with our partners,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “These narcotic smuggling cases highlight the threat by Drug Trafficking Organizations impacting our region every day. I commend the relentless work performed by our partner agencies and our RGV Border Patrol agents working hard to keep our border and community safe.”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.