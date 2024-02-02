Berlin Barracks / Noise in the Nighttime

News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3000688

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2024 10:53 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 14 North, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Anthony Kennison

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: Sabine Frost

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: Roger Lore

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a noise complaint in the area of 2950 Vt Rt 14 North in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers made contact with Kennison and it was determined that he was banging on the ceiling of his apartment before walking outside and setting off a firework. Kennison was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/07/2024 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Noise in the Nighttime.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.