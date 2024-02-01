A report released by Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer (PHO), provides a review of the provincial prescribed safer supply (PSS) policy and makes recommendations aimed at improving the lives of people who use drugs in B.C. and supporting clinicians in this work.

A Review of Prescribed Safer Supply Programs Across British Columbia: Recommendations for Future Action includes a summary of the context and concerns that were heard and recommendations to ensure the benefits are maximized and any potential harms are mitigated. It also includes appendices with an evidence scan, engagement report and public-health ethical analysis to situate the program.

Henry reviewed documents and evidence, and she consulted with a broad range of stakeholders to form her report and recommendations.

Read the full report, A Review of Prescribed Safer Supply Programs Across British Columbia: Recommendations for Future Action: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/reports-publications/special-reports