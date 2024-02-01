Minister’s statement on federal decision to delay MAiD expansion

CANADA, February 1 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has released the following statement on expanding medical assistance in dying (MAiD):

“As the B.C. Minister of Health, I support the Government of Canada’s decision to delay and further consider the proposed policy to expand eligibility criteria for MAiD to cases where a mental illness or disorder is the sole underlying medical condition.

“When the provincial/territorial health ministers met in Charlottetown in October 2023, I was one of many ministers who called for a reconsideration of the proposed policy to expand eligibility criteria for MAiD.

“It is my recommendation that additional safeguards are required to ensure the safe and appropriate delivery of MAiD, and that all jurisdictions, health authorities, regulators and MAID practitioners have the required time to implement these safeguards.

“It is essential that any expansion of the eligibility criteria for MAiD be done right to fully consider and protect the well-being and rights of all individuals, particularly those living with mental illnesses or disorders.

“The Government of British Columbia remains committed to continuing to support practitioners in meeting their legislative requirements and responsibilities, and to enact appropriate guidance and practices in accordance with the MAiD legislative framework.

“Most importantly, we need to ensure MAiD continues to be available in a safe and compassionate way to those traditionally eligible for it, and anyone who may become eligible for it in the future.”