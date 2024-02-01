Submit Release
Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Joshua Steinlage to Coconino County Superior Court

​Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Joshua Steinlage to the Coconino County Superior Court. In 2015, Judge Steinlage was appointed as a Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore in the Flagstaff Justice Court and a part-time Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore, after serving for more than ten years in the Coconino County Public Defender’s Office. He has been a full-time Judge Pro Tempore since January 2023.

“Judge Steinlage has shown a strong commitment to public service throughout his professional career,” Governor Hobbs said. “In his tenure as a judicial officer in Coconino County, Judge Steinlage has earned the respect of the community and a reputation as an outstanding judge. His experience will serve both him and the people of Arizona well in this new role.”

Judge Steinlage’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dan Slayton from Division Two of the Coconino County Superior Court.

