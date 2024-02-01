News Release – Department of Health issues an updated recall warning for Quaker Oats cereals, bars, and snacks due to an additional product with potential Salmonella contamination

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to another voluntary recall alert by the Quaker Oats Company of an additional granola bar snack product, Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama, because of potential Salmonella contamination. These products are sold nationwide, including most retailers and supermarkets in Hawaiʻi.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of serious and sometimes fatal Salmonella infections.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. DOH continues to investigate if these recalled products have caused any illnesses in the State.

The FDB advises consumers to check for the product listed below and dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers who purchased the recalled product, or any other recalled product manufactured by Quaker Oats, may contact Quaker Oats Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 (5:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information, including product reimbursement.

The additional recalled product description and relevant information is listed below. Please see DOH’s December 15, 2023 press release 23-162 and January 12, 2024 press release 24-004 for information about other Quaker granola products under recall, or visit the Quaker Oats recall website for the full list.

