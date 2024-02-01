WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to create 36.13, 38.235 and 801.50 (5d) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges from using loyalty pledges and requiring them to make certain information publicly available.
Status: S - Universities and Revenue
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb988
You just read:
SB988 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2024-02-01
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.