LaFollette Couple Indicted, Charged with Neglecting and Financially Exploiting Vulnerable Adult

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A LaFollette couple has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the abuse and financial exploitation of an elderly man.  

In December, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Robert Heatherly (DOB: 3/19/82) and Alisha Heatherly (DOB: 6/3/85).

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that the couple, while working as caregivers for a 79-year-old man, financially exploited the victim and failed to provide proper care.  

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Robert and Alisha Heatherly with one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly/Vulnerable Person and one count of Aggravated Abuse or Neglect of an Elderly/Vulnerable Adult. Both were arrested today and booked into the Campbell County Jail. They are each being held on a $150,000 bond.

