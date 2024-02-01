TC Transcontinental Printing to Close its Saint-Hyacinthe Plant

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that it will gradually reduce operations at its printing plant in Saint-Hyacinthe (Québec), with a complete closure scheduled in April 2024. Its activities will gradually be transferred to other plants of the TC Transcontinental Printing network, mainly to the plant located in the Anjou borough of Montréal.



“With the end of Publisac announced on November 3 and its gradual replacement by raddarTM, printed at our Anjou plant, we regretfully had to make the decision to close our Saint-Hyacinthe plant,” said Pierre Deslongchamps, Senior Vice President, Retail, Newspapers, Distribution, Magazines, Books and Catalogues, TC Transcontinental Printing. “Closing a plant we’ve operated since acquiring it in 1979 is a difficult decision, and we sincerely thank our employees, past and present, who have formed a solid team over the years. We are sorry for the impact this closure will have on our 190 employees affected and their families. We will ensure that all employees are treated with respect and offer them career transition support, while pursuing relocation opportunities.”

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$2.9 billion during the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.