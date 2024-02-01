ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Unveils Plan That Will “Help Everyday Families and Arizonans Save on Prescription Drugs”

Phoenix, AZ – Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs and Senator Eva Burch officially introduced SB1533, a plan to bring transparency and accountability to the prescription drug industry and lower costs for Arizonans. At a local independent pharmacy in Phoenix, Governor Hobbs outlined her plan to crack down on price-gouging middlemen, lower costs for everyday Arizonans and protect taxpayer dollars.

Governor Hobbs was also joined by Teresa Dickinson, owner of Melrose Pharmacy who spoke about how price-gouging middlemen have made it more difficult for her to serve her clients; and Marshall Militano, an Arizona retiree who struggles with his bills because of the rising costs of prescription drugs.

