February Events And Move-In Savings At The Carolina Highlands Independent Living

Visit The Carolina Highlands in February for social events and Independent Living specials

The Carolina Highlands Invites Seniors To Experience Vibrant Independent Living With February Social Events And Limited-Time Move-In Savings

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Highlands, Fayetteville, North Carolina’s trusted senior Independent Living community, is excited to announce upcoming events along with a limited-time move-in special.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Carolina Highlands is hosting a Sweethearts Social on Wednesday, February 14th at noon. Then on Tuesday, February 27th, the Independent Living community will welcome visitors with a morning Coffee & Chat at 10 a.m. Both events are open to the public and will be held on the property at 1919 Fordham Drive in the Village Green neighborhood. Seniors are invited to stop by, meet some current residents, and experience a taste of what life is like at The Carolina Highlands.

Those who fall in love with the Independent Living community and sign a lease agreement by February 29, 2024 will receive a sweet deal on their new apartment—$500 off their first month’s rent.

Designed for active adults looking for a more carefree lifestyle, The Carolina Highlands features rental apartments with 24/7 interior and exterior maintenance. The secure, three-story building is tailored for those 65 and over and offers an array of thoughtfully laid out floor plans with one to three bedrooms.

Residents have access to countless on-site amenities like a library and business center, wellness center, and media room. Gourmet dining options, life enriching pursuits, educational programs, social events, health and wellness activities, and concierge services contribute to the vibrant ambiance at The Carolina Highlands. The protected neighborhood also boasts beautiful, landscaped gardens and well-manicured trails for outdoor recreation.

The Carolina Highlands is an integral part of the intergenerational Village Green neighborhood, which has become a retirement destination in Fayetteville. Seniors seeking a continuum of care can find Assisted Living at The Carolina Inn along with skilled nursing and rehabilitation services at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation. Plus, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is less than a mile away for additional health care needs.

For more information on The Carolina Highlands, February’s move-in special or this month’s events, log onto www.TheCarolinaHighlands.com or call (910) 601-2495.