TriumphPay Announces Addition of Two New Hires to Sales Leadership Team

Rick Jackson Joins as SVP, Shipper Sales Leader and John Bender Joins as SVP, Broker/Factor Sales Leader

DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay, the payments network for the freight transportation industry, today announced the addition of two new senior hires to its sales leadership team. Rick Jackson has been appointed senior vice president and shipper sales leader, and John Bender has been appointed senior vice president and broker/factor sales leader. In his new role, Jackson is responsible for leading the growth and development of the shipper vertical within TriumphPay, collaborating with management and helping evaluate new opportunities. Bender is responsible for overseeing the factor and broker verticals for TriumphPay and managing the sales teams for both lines of business.



“It’s an exciting time for John and Rick to join our team,” said Melissa Forman, EVP and president of TriumphPay. “TriumphPay’s payments network has grown tremendously, and attracting top talent like John and Rick reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best payments experience to brokers, factors and shippers. Rick has extensive experience in commercializing new technology solutions in both emerging and mature markets and John has a great track record of leadership in expanding accounts and bringing new clients into the fold. Both are fantastic additions to our senior team.”

Jackson brings over 30 years of sales leadership and entrepreneur experience from companies such as Yahoo!, McAfee, Intel and most recently at ForgeRock. His teams focused on Global 1000 companies in various industries including retail/wholesale, financial services, information technology, and distribution.

“TriumphPay’s technology is so desperately needed in the freight transportation industry,” said Jackson. “I look forward to bringing even more shippers onto the payments network for the transportation industry and highlighting TriumphPay’s unique offerings for the shipper vertical.”

Before TriumphPay, Bender held successive leadership roles at RCG Global Services, most recently as senior vice president and managing partner, where he led all aspects of business including sales, marketing and delivery of information technology consulting and outsourcing services to Global Fortune 1000 companies. Prior to RCG Global Services, Bender managed P&L and led sales teams for IT and manufacturing and supply chain solutions companies. He has over 30 years of sales experience.

“I’m a firm believer in TriumphPay’s mission of transforming the transportation industry for the better,” said Bender. “As Broker/Factor leader, I’ll be championing TriumphPay’s advantages for every participant on the network and helping to create a more secure and efficient payments network.”

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the premier payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry, offering a structured, secure data exchange. The TriumphPay payments network and integrated technology solutions remove friction and reduce fraud in the presentment, audit and payment of over $51 billion in transportation invoices.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands.

