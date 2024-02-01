The Ensign Group Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results; Issues 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 am PT

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide post-acute healthcare services and invest in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and senior living facilities, announced operating results for the fiscal and fourth quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.65 and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $4.77 for the year. Ensign also reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.38 and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $1.28 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



Highlights Include:

Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for the year were $3.73 billion, an increase of 23.3% over the prior year. Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for the quarter were $980.4 million, an increase of 21.1% over the prior year quarter.



GAAP diluted earnings per share was $3.65 or the year and $0.38 for the quarter, both of which include the impact of certain litigation matters arising outside the ordinary course of business.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) was $4.77 for the year and $1.28 for the quarter, an increase of 15.2% and 16.4% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



was $4.77 for the year and $1.28 for the quarter, an increase of 15.2% and 16.4% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively. GAAP net income was $209.4 million for the year and $21.7 for the quarter, both of which includes the impact of certain litigation matters arising outside the ordinary course of business.



Adjusted net income (1) was $273.5 million for the year and $73.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 16.0% and 17.5% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



was $273.5 million for the year and $73.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 16.0% and 17.5% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively. Same store and transitioning occupancy both increased by 3.2% over the prior year and increased by 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.



Total skilled services (2) revenue was $3.58 billion for the year, an increase of 23.1% over the prior year, and was $940.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 21.0% over the prior year quarter.



revenue was $3.58 billion for the year, an increase of 23.1% over the prior year, and was $940.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 21.0% over the prior year quarter. Same store and transitioning combined managed care revenue increased by 12.3% and managed care census increased by 3.5%, both over the prior year quarter.



Standard Bearer(2) revenue was $82.5 million for the year, an increase of 13.1% from the prior year, and $21.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 12.7% from the prior year quarter. FFO was $54.3 million for the year, an increase of 9.7% from the prior year, and $14.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 9.4% from the prior year quarter.



Operating Results

“Our local teams have once again posted impressive clinical and financial results and continue to build remarkable momentum in each market across our portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “We were pleased to see same store occupancy of 79.9%, which grew by 240 basis points over the prior year quarter. In addition, we saw an improvement in occupancy on a sequential basis of 40 basis points over the third quarter. As expected, we also saw an increase in our skilled mix during the quarter as our same store days for the quarter increased by 110 basis points sequentially over the third quarter. Our success is entirely due to the efforts and commitment of those leadership teams, caregivers, field resources and service center partners. After another record quarter, we are excited about the many opportunities to continue to capture the enormous potential inherent in our portfolio as we relentlessly focus on our operational fundamentals, both in existing operations and the growing number of new acquisitions,” Port added.

“We are very humbled by what we were able to accomplish in 2023, but we are eager to continue to drive improvements in our existing portfolio and to take advantage of the acquisition opportunities that we see on the horizon. We are issuing our annual 2024 earnings guidance of $5.29 to $5.47 per diluted share and annual revenue guidance of $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion. The midpoint of this 2024 earnings guidance represents an increase of 13% over our 2023 results and is 30% higher than our 2022 results. When we consider the current health of our organization, combined with our culture and proven local leadership strategy, we are well-positioned to have another outstanding year in 2024," Port said.

Chad Keetch, Ensign’s Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President noted the progress the Company is making with its newly acquired operations. He said, “As we expected, we continued to add to our growing portfolio and are very excited about the three new operations and one real estate asset we added during the quarter and since, bringing the number of operations acquired since 2022 to 54. Looking closer at these new operations, occupancy and skilled mix days for the skilled nursing operations in the recently acquired bucket were 77.6% and 27.5%, respectively, for the quarter. When compared to our same store occupancy and skilled mix days of 79.9% and 30.9%, respectively, there is enormous upside in each of these new operations as they continue to transform into ‘same store’ caliber operations.”

Speaking to the Company’s financial health, Suzanne Snapper, Ensign’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reported that the Company’s liquidity remains strong with approximately $509.6 million of cash on hand and $593.7 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit. Ms. Snapper also indicated that, “Management’s guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 58.5 million and a 25.0% tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, normalized health insurance costs and management’s current expectations regarding reimbursement rates. It also excludes one-time charges, including certain expenses related to litigation matters arising outside of the ordinary course of business, acquisition-related costs and amortization costs related to intangible assets acquired and share-based compensation.”

A discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA and FFO for Standard Bearer, as well as, a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Growth and Real Estate Highlights

Mr. Keetch added additional commentary on the Company’s continued acquisition activity. “The pipeline for new deals remains strong. We are lining up several exciting opportunities and expect to announce several deals over the coming months. We remain poised to grow with over a billion dollars in dry powder for future investments and our local leaders continue to recruit future CEOs of Ensign affiliated operations. We currently have a deep bench of CEO’s-in-training that are eagerly preparing for their opportunity to lead. We continue to see evidence that many operators in this industry are struggling, and we expect that the operating environment will translate into many near and long-term opportunities to both lease and acquire post-acute care assets. However, as we’ve said before, we do not set arbitrary growth goals and will remain true to our disciplined acquisition strategy, only growing when we have the right leaders in place and the pricing is right.”

The recent acquisitions include the following operations:

Providence Place, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kansas City, Kansas;





Hearthstone Health and Rehabilitation, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Sparks, Nevada;





TriState Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 116-bed skilled nursing facility located in Harrogate, Tennessee; and





Champions Healthcare at Willowbrook, a healthcare campus consisting of a 98-bed skilled nursing facility and a 144-bed assisted living facility located in Houston, Texas, which included the real estate assets that were acquired by Standard Bearer.

Ensign's growing portfolio consists of 299 healthcare operations, 27 of which also include senior living operations, across 14 states. Ensign now owns 113 real estate assets, 83 of which it operates. Keetch noted that Ensign’s overall strategy will continue to include both leasing and acquiring real estate and that the Company is actively looking for performing and underperforming operations in several states.

The Company continues to provide additional disclosures on Standard Bearer, which is comprised of 108 properties owned by the Company and leased to 79 affiliated skilled nursing and senior living operations and 30 operations that are leased to third party operators (numbers reflect one shared campus that is jointly used by the Company and a third party operator). Keetch noted that each of these properties are subject to triple-net, long-term leases and generated rental revenue of $21.9 million for the quarter, of which $17.7 million was derived from Ensign affiliated operations. For the quarter, Ensign reported $14.2 million in FFO.

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Ensign common stock. Ms. Snapper noted that the Company’s liquidity remains strong and that the Company plans to continue its long history of paying dividends into the future, noting that in December of 2023 the Company increased the annual dividend for the 21st consecutive year.

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Ensign’s fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Ensign’s website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, March 1, 2024.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 299 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. As part of its investment strategy, the Company will also acquire, lease and own healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities in healthcare properties. Ensign's new business venture operating subsidiaries also offer several other post-acute-related services, including mobile x-ray, non-emergency transportation services, long-term care pharmacy and other consulting services also across several states.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) REVENUE Service revenue $ 974,728 $ 805,325 $ 3,708,071 $ 3,008,711 Rental revenue 5,650 4,207 21,284 16,757 TOTAL REVENUE $ 980,378 $ 809,532 $ 3,729,355 $ 3,025,468 Expense: Cost of services 781,158 633,529 2,941,238 2,354,434 Rent—cost of services 50,604 41,152 197,358 153,049 General and administrative expense 106,557 42,775 263,005 158,805 Depreciation and amortization 19,233 16,880 72,387 62,355 TOTAL EXPENSES $ 957,552 $ 734,336 $ 3,473,988 $ 2,728,643 Income from operations 22,826 75,196 255,367 296,825 Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,004 ) (2,067 ) (8,087 ) (8,931 ) Other income 10,460 4,322 25,482 1,195 Other income (expense), net $ 8,456 $ 2,255 $ 17,395 $ (7,736 ) Income before provision for income taxes 31,282 77,451 272,762 289,089 Provision for income taxes 9,459 16,932 62,912 64,437 NET INCOME $ 21,823 $ 60,519 $ 209,850 $ 224,652 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 132 48 451 (29 ) Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc. $ 21,691 $ 60,471 $ 209,399 $ 224,681 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP INC. Basic $ 0.39 $ 1.10 $ 3.76 $ 4.09 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 1.06 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 56,083 55,087 55,708 54,887 Diluted 57,555 56,973 57,323 56,871





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,626 $ 316,270 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,348 and $7,802 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 485,039 408,432 Investments—current 17,229 15,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,036 40,982 Total current assets 1,046,930 781,125 Property and equipment, net 1,090,771 992,010 Right-of-use assets 1,756,430 1,450,995 Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments 92,687 67,652 Deferred tax assets 67,124 39,643 Restricted and other assets 40,205 37,291 Intangible assets, net 6,525 6,437 Goodwill 76,869 76,869 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,177,541 $ 3,452,022 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,811 $ 77,087 Accrued wages and related liabilities 332,568 289,810 Lease liabilities—current 82,526 65,796 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—current 54,664 48,187 Other accrued liabilities 168,228 97,309 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,950 3,883 Total current liabilities 734,747 582,072 Long-term debt—less current maturities 145,497 149,269 Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion 1,639,326 1,355,113 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—less current portion 111,246 83,495 Other long-term liabilities 49,408 33,273 Total equity 1,497,317 1,248,800 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,177,541 $ 3,452,022

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

The following table presents selected data from our consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN): (In thousands) Operating activities $ 376,666 $ 272,513 Investing activities (182,698 ) (186,182 ) Financing activities (612 ) (32,262 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 193,356 54,069 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 316,270 262,201 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 509,626 $ 316,270

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

The following table reconciles GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc. $ 21,691 $ 60,471 $ 209,399 $ 224,681 Non-GAAP adjustments Stock-based compensation expense(a) 8,076 6,039 30,767 22,720 Litigation(b) 58,816 68 60,781 4,280 Cost of services - gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries (123 ) (913 ) (1,132 ) (4,380 ) Cost of services - acquisition related costs(c) 92 253 814 669 Interest expense - write-off of deferred financing fees(d) — — — 566 General and administrative - costs incurred related to new systems implementation 88 682 963 1,072 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(e) 173 107 355 320 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f) (15,142 ) (3,990 ) (28,416 ) (14,215 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 73,671 $ 62,717 $ 273,531 $ 235,713 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 57,555 56,973 57,323 56,871 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.38 $ 1.06 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 1.28 $ 1.10 $ 4.77 $ 4.14 Footnotes: (a) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 5,351 $ 3,959 $ 20,622 $ 14,897 General and administrative 2,725 2,080 10,145 7,823 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 8,076 $ 6,039 $ 30,767 $ 22,720 (b) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business, which excludes the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 4,600 $ 68 $ 3,782 $ 4,280 General and administrative 54,216 — 56,999 — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 58,816 $ 68 $ 60,781 $ 4,280 (c) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable. (d) Represents the write-off of deferred financing fees associated with the amendment of the Credit Facility. (e) Included in depreciation and amortization are amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities. (f) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%.





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Statements of Income Data: Net income $ 21,823 $ 60,519 $ 209,850 $ 224,652 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 132 48 451 (29 ) Add: Other (income) expense, net (8,456 ) (2,255 ) (17,395 ) 7,736 Provision for income taxes 9,459 16,932 62,912 64,437 Depreciation and amortization 19,233 16,880 72,387 62,355 EBITDA $ 41,927 $ 92,028 $ 327,303 $ 359,209 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 8,076 6,039 30,767 22,720 Litigation(a) 58,816 68 60,781 4,280 Gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries (123 ) (913 ) (1,132 ) (4,380 ) Acquisition related costs(b) 92 253 814 669 Costs incurred related to new systems implementation 88 682 963 1,072 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 108,876 $ 98,157 $ 419,496 $ 383,570 Rent—cost of services 50,604 41,152 197,358 153,049 ADJUSTED EBITDAR $ 159,480 $ 616,854

(a) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business, which excludes the portion attributable to non-controlling interests.

(b) Costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The table below reconciles income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted EBT for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ConsolidatedStatements of Income Data: (In thousands) Income before provision for income taxes $ 31,282 $ 77,451 $ 272,762 $ 289,089 Stock-based compensation expense 8,076 6,039 30,767 22,720 Litigation(a) 58,816 68 60,781 4,553 Gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries (123 ) (913 ) (1,132 ) (4,380 ) Write-off of deferred financing fees(b) — — — 566 Acquisition related costs(c) 92 253 814 669 Costs incurred related to new systems implementation 88 682 963 1,072 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(d) 173 107 355 320 ADJUSTED EBT $ 98,404 $ 83,687 $ 365,310 $ 314,609

(a) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business, which includes the portion attributable to non-controlling interests.

(b) Represents the write-off of deferred financing fees associated with the amendment of the Credit Facility.

(c) Costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.

(d) Included in depreciation and amortization are amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 940,765 $ 777,648 $ 163,117 21.0 % Number of facilities at period end 259 234 25 10.7 % Number of campuses at period end(1) 27 26 1 3.8 % Actual patient days 2,227,888 1,956,091 271,797 13.9 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 79.2 % 76.2 % 3.0 % Skilled mix by nursing days 29.5 % 30.9 % (1.4)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 49.0 % 51.1 % (2.1)%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change SAME FACILITY RESULTS:(2) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 713,342 $ 660,420 $ 52,922 8.0 % Number of facilities at period end 189 189 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 24 24 — — % Actual patient days 1,668,368 1,619,163 49,205 3.0 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 79.9 % 77.5 % 2.4 % Skilled mix by nursing days 30.9 % 32.7 % (1.8)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 50.3 % 53.0 % (2.7)%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:(3) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 64,924 $ 59,672 $ 5,252 8.8 % Number of facilities at period end 22 22 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 1 1 — — % Actual patient days 166,349 162,237 4,112 2.5 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 76.5 % 75.0 % 1.5 % Skilled mix by nursing days 20.4 % 22.4 % (2.0)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 37.4 % 40.1 % (2.7)%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:(4) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 162,499 $ 57,556 $ 104,943 NM Number of facilities at period end 48 23 25 NM Number of campuses at period end(1) 2 1 1 NM Actual patient days 393,171 174,691 218,480 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 77.6 % 66.9 % NM Skilled mix by nursing days 27.5 % 21.3 % NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 48.3 % 40.3 % NM

(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.

(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2020.

(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2022.





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 3,578,855 $ 2,906,215 $ 672,640 23.1 % Number of facilities at period end 259 234 25 10.7 % Number of campuses at period end(1) 27 26 1 3.8 % Actual patient days 8,590,995 7,243,781 1,347,214 18.6 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 78.5 % 75.3 % 3.2 % Skilled mix by nursing days 30.4 % 31.8 % (1.4)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 50.2 % 52.0 % (1.8)%





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change SAME FACILITY RESULTS:(2) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 2,771,633 $ 2,569,807 $ 201,826 7.9 % Number of facilities at period end 189 189 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 24 24 — — % Actual patient days 6,563,672 6,299,331 264,341 4.2 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 79.2 % 76.0 % 3.2 % Skilled mix by nursing days 31.9 % 33.0 % (1.1)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 51.4 % 53.3 % (1.9)%





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:(3) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 251,872 $ 231,100 $ 20,772 9.0 % Number of facilities at period end 22 22 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 1 1 — — % Actual patient days 655,659 625,085 30,574 4.9 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 76.1 % 72.9 % 3.2 % Skilled mix by nursing days 21.4 % 23.1 % (1.7)% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 38.5 % 41.4 % (2.9)%





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:(4) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 555,350 $ 105,308 $ 450,042 NM Number of facilities at period end 48 23 25 NM Number of campuses at period end(1) 2 1 1 NM Actual patient days 1,371,664 319,365 1,052,299 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 76.8 % 67.9 % NM Skilled mix by nursing days 27.5 % 24.3 % NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 49.3 % 42.8 % NM

(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.

(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2020.

(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2022.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES AND

PERCENT OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE AND DAYS BY PAYOR

(Unaudited)

The following table reflects the change in skilled nursing average daily revenue rates by payor source, excluding services that are not covered by the daily rate(1):

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES Medicare $ 746.68 $ 707.77 $ 722.56 $ 674.10 $ 818.63 $ 638.98 $ 760.57 $ 700.23 Managed care 556.84 513.04 565.95 528.38 572.76 468.44 559.23 511.90 Other skilled 608.23 593.50 547.36 516.52 384.50 433.23 571.93 578.36 Total skilled revenue 633.89 605.95 638.68 605.32 665.51 545.94 639.33 602.22 Medicaid 283.87 263.11 277.73 263.75 270.16 221.30 280.85 258.91 Private and other payors 265.72 253.50 251.38 246.51 271.20 207.31 265.52 248.24 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 390.10 $ 374.35 $ 347.93 $ 338.50 $ 378.93 $ 288.74 $ 384.97 $ 363.73

(1) These rates exclude state relief funding.

Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES Medicare $ 722.96 $ 694.63 $ 696.37 $ 668.05 $ 788.00 $ 652.15 $ 733.47 $ 691.25 Managed care 537.29 510.18 536.93 501.73 555.55 455.19 539.25 508.53 Other skilled 598.35 576.46 529.08 530.18 441.89 429.84 575.34 563.56 Total skilled revenue 617.55 598.14 615.58 593.66 660.87 521.24 623.70 595.26 Medicaid 275.82 259.89 270.67 254.08 256.51 227.21 272.14 257.67 Private and other payors 263.81 250.80 253.15 248.63 263.71 199.34 262.93 248.54 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 383.56 $ 370.57 $ 342.57 $ 332.09 $ 368.46 $ 296.15 $ 378.02 $ 363.97

(1) These rates exclude state relief funding and include sequestration reversal of 1% for the second quarter in 2022 and 2% for the first quarter of 2022.

The following tables set forth our percentage of skilled nursing patient revenue and days by payor source for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE Medicare 21.0 % 25.4 % 20.4 % 23.9 % 30.0 % 23.4 % 22.5 % 25.1 % Managed care 20.2 19.2 12.3 13.2 13.7 10.3 18.6 18.1 Other skilled 9.1 8.4 4.7 3.0 4.6 6.6 7.9 7.9 Skilled mix 50.3 53.0 37.4 40.1 48.3 40.3 49.0 51.1 Private and other payors 7.6 7.0 8.9 7.9 8.2 8.6 7.9 7.2 Medicaid 42.1 40.0 53.7 52.0 43.5 51.1 43.1 41.7 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS Medicare 11.0 % 13.4 % 9.8 % 12.0 % 13.9 % 10.6 % 11.4 % 13.1 % Managed care 14.2 14.0 7.6 8.5 9.0 6.4 12.8 12.9 Other skilled 5.7 5.3 3.0 1.9 4.6 4.3 5.3 4.9 Skilled mix 30.9 32.7 20.4 22.4 27.5 21.3 29.5 30.9 Private and other payors 11.3 10.5 12.4 10.8 11.4 12.0 11.4 10.5 Medicaid 57.8 56.8 67.2 66.8 61.1 66.7 59.1 58.6 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE Medicare 22.5 % 26.0 % 21.8 % 24.9 % 31.0 % 20.4 % 23.8 % 25.7 % Managed care 20.1 19.2 12.6 12.6 13.3 9.9 18.5 18.3 Other skilled 8.8 8.1 4.1 3.9 5.0 12.5 7.9 8.0 Skilled mix 51.4 53.3 38.5 41.4 49.3 42.8 50.2 52.0 Private and other payors 7.5 7.0 8.6 8.1 8.0 6.4 7.6 7.0 Medicaid 41.1 39.7 52.9 50.5 42.7 50.8 42.2 41.0 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS Medicare 11.9 % 13.9 % 10.7 % 12.4 % 14.5 % 9.3 % 12.3 % 13.5 % Managed care 14.4 14.0 8.0 8.3 8.8 6.4 13.0 13.1 Other skilled 5.6 5.1 2.7 2.4 4.2 8.6 5.1 5.2 Skilled mix 31.9 33.0 21.4 23.1 27.5 24.3 30.4 31.8 Private and other payors 11.0 10.4 11.7 10.8 11.1 9.5 11.0 10.3 Medicaid 57.1 56.6 66.9 66.1 61.4 66.2 58.6 57.9 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

The following table sets forth our service revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total service revenue for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1) $ 384,566 39.5 % $ 320,065 39.7 % Medicare 252,414 25.9 222,151 27.6 Medicaid — skilled 63,269 6.4 54,523 6.8 Total Medicaid and Medicare 700,249 71.8 596,739 74.1 Managed care 177,618 18.2 136,674 17.0 Private and other(2) 96,861 10.0 71,912 8.9 SERVICE REVENUE $ 974,728 100.0 % $ 805,325 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations and revenue related to state relief funding.

(2) Private and other payors also includes revenue from senior living operations and all payors generated in other ancillary services.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1) $ 1,459,449 39.4 % $ 1,183,156 39.3 % Medicare 985,749 26.6 832,160 27.7 Medicaid — skilled 245,663 6.6 200,878 6.7 Total Medicaid and Medicare 2,690,861 72.6 2,216,194 73.7 Managed care 666,129 18.0 525,710 17.5 Private and other(2) 351,081 9.4 266,807 8.8 SERVICE REVENUE $ 3,708,071 100.0 % $ 3,008,711 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations and revenue related to state relief funding.

(2) Private and other payors also includes revenue from senior living operations and all payors generated in other ancillary services.





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

Skilled Services

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the skilled services reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Statements of Income Data: Segment income(a) $ 116,756 $ 106,460 $ 464,925 $ 408,732 Depreciation and amortization 10,349 8,813 38,766 33,224 EBITDA $ 127,105 $ 115,273 $ 503,691 $ 441,956 Adjustments to EBITDA: Business interruption recoveries — (913 ) (1,009 ) (913 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,164 3,823 19,904 14,394 Litigation(b) 4,600 — 4,600 — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 136,869 $ 118,183 $ 527,186 $ 455,437

(a) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes and impairment charges from operations. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the skilled services segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.

(b) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

Standard Bearer

The following table sets forth details of operating results for our revenue and earnings, and their respective components, by Standard Bearer for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue generated from third-party tenants $ 4,198 $ 3,790 $ 15,774 $ 14,970 Rental revenue generated from Ensign independent subsidiaries 17,677 15,624 66,712 57,967 TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE $ 21,875 $ 19,414 $ 82,486 $ 72,937 Segment income(a) 7,548 7,192 29,065 27,871 Depreciation and amortization 6,677 5,815 25,205 21,613 FFO(b) $ 14,225 $ 13,007 $ 54,270 $ 49,484

(a) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes, excluding gain or loss from sale of real estate and insurance recoveries and charges from real estate. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 is the management fee of $1.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively, and interest of $3.8 million and $12.9 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 is the management fee of $1.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and interest of $2.5 million and $8.6 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center.

(b) FFO, in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate assets, while including depreciation and amortization related to real estate to earnings.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) other (income) expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) other (income) expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) stock-based compensation expense, (e) acquisition related costs, (f) costs incurred related to new systems implementation, (g) litigation and (h) gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries. Adjusted EBITDAR consists of net income before (a) other (income) expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) stock-based compensation expense, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) costs incurred related to new systems implementation, (h) litigation and (i) gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries. Adjusted EBT consists of (a) income before provision for income taxes, (b) stock-based compensation expense, (c) acquisition related costs, (d) costs incurred related to new systems implementation, (e) litigation, (f) gain on sale of assets and business interruption recoveries, (g) write-off of deferred financing fees and (h) depreciation and amortization of patient base intangible assets. Funds from Operations (FFO) for our Standard Bearer segment consists of segment income, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBT and FFO provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure that is not specified in GAAP. This measure is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. The Company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT and FFO has substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the Company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the Company believes that this non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financials" link of the Investor Relations section on Ensign’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.