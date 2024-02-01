Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Republic of Korea (ROK) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Republic of Korea (ROK) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo at the Pentagon, today.

The two leaders discussed the enduring nature of the U.S. - ROK naval alliance, as well as their shared commitment to security, peace, and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific.

During her discussions with Yang, Franchetti noted the value of increased ROK Navy participation in multilateral exercises. She added that she welcomes the U.S. - ROK continued commitment to improving interoperability, engaging in deeper dialogue and information sharing efforts.

They also talked about regional and peninsular security, to include the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s continuous provocations such as nuclear threats and missile launches.

Franchetti affirmed that the Navy’s commitment to the defense of ROK remains ironclad, and that more broadly, the United States stands firm in its extended deterrence commitment, which includes the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including our conventional, nuclear, and missile defense capabilities.

This was Franchetti’s and Yang’s second meeting as Heads of Navy. The two previously met in Busan, ROK, aboard USS Carl Vinson in November 2023.