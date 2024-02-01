Disbursement of public funds in 2023 meets 93.12% of target

VIETNAM, February 1 - HÀ NỘI More than VNĐ662.59 trillion (US$27.14 billion) of public capital allocated for 2023 was disbursed as of January 31, fulfilling 93.12% of the Prime Minister’s assigned plan, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry said on February 1 that some VNĐ88.28 trillion was disbursed for the socio-economic recovery and development programme, or 66.4% of the plan.

Sectors, ministries and associations completed 100% of the disbursement targets included the State Bank of Vietnam, the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation, the Vietnam Journalists Association and Ha Nam province.

High rate of disbursement was recorded in Đồng Tháp province (99.8%), Quảng Ngãi (99.79%), Long An (99.19%), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (98.08%), and Vĩnh Phúc (96.88%).

In January, over VNĐ16.9 trillion in public capital was disbursed, accounting for 2.58% of the Government’s plan.

With a view to speeding up public investment disbursement, the Ministry of Finance proposed ministries, sectors and localities quickly make capital allocation plans for their projects, and work to remove bottlenecks in a timely fashion, striving to disburse at least 95% of the public investment budgets. — VNS