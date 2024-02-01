Government of Saskatchewan Announces New Supportive Housing in Regina

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre announced 20 new supportive housing units in Regina. The spaces are part of the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, announced in October 2023.

"We are pleased to be working with Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre and the Saskatchewan Health Authority to improve the lives of Saskatchewan people who are in need of additional support to live independently," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We value our partnerships with support agencies to offer services for those who need more than a home to remain connected to housing."

Supportive housing provides on-site and visiting services and connection to integrated support services to assist individuals to live independently according to their abilities. Combining housing with support services enables individuals in vulnerable situations to be safely housed and achieve stability.

"Supportive housing is an important step on the continuum of care for Saskatchewan residents who are experiencing homelessness and who may need mental health, addictions and other types of support," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "I want to thank Nēwo-Yōtina for partnering with us to provide wrap-around services that will help vulnerable residents in a safe and stable environment."

Nutr Mayzoon (Our House) is set to open on February 5 in Regina and will be operated by Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre. This funding is provided to enable Nutr Mayzoon (Our House) to operate up to 20 supportive housing spaces until March 31, 2025. The program focuses on the client's ability to maintain stable housing while supporting their mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional wellbeing.

"We understand the complexity of the barriers to housing in our community and the holistic approach to programs we offer emphasizes our agency's historical wrap-around service delivery approach," Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre Executive Director Teresa Innis said. "Our new program will create a welcoming environment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to work together collaboratively on reconciliation and develop positive relationships with all community members."

The $40.2 million investment in new funding through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness over the next two years includes development of 155 new supportive housing units in Regina and Saskatoon. The Ministry of Health is working to identify community partners to provide the supporting programs and services, investing an additional $665,000 in operating funding in 2023-24.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca