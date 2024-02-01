Rink on Wascana Closes for the Season

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2024

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is announcing the closure of the Rink on Wascana for the rest of the season.

The rink closure is due to the melting ice surface and potential public safety risks. Work to remove the boards began on Thursday, February 1. The warming facility is also closed.

The rink closure does not affect the broader Wascana Centre Hub for Frost Regina 2024, featuring various winter activities on the Queen Elizabeth II West Lawn, including laser tag and horse and wagon rides.

"We are disappointed to close the rink but remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable Frost experience," PCC Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "I encourage everyone to visit the Wascana hub this weekend to enjoy the beauty of Wascana Centre and the fun, free activities we have planned."

For updates on the Wascana Centre's other winter activities, please visit Wascana Centre's official website at: wascana.ca.

