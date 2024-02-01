Government of Saskatchewan Signs Contract with PCL Construction Management Inc. to Construct the New Prince Albert Victoria Hospital

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2024

The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project continues to progress with the award of the design build agreement to PCL Construction Management Inc. (PCL). The value of the construction contract is $898 million and is inclusive of the Design and Early Works agreement awarded through a public procurement to PCL in December 2022.

The Victoria Hospital agreement includes design and construction of a new acute care tower connected to, and directly north of the existing facility. The new tower features a heliport on the roof, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, pediatrics, maternity, NICU, new medical imaging, and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space, among other key services. Overall capacity at Victoria Hospital, between the new tower and existing facility, will increase 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 beds.

"The Victoria Hospital project is a significant investment in Prince Albert and surrounding area and will go a long way to accommodate the growing needs of the northern communities it serves," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "I want to personally express my sincere gratitude to Boreal Healthcare Foundation for their continued efforts and support to help make this project a reality."

Boreal Healthcare Foundation's valuable philanthropic partnership on this project will have a lasting impact on the wellbeing of the community. Their significant contribution toward the furniture, fixtures and equipment needs for the hospital will elevate the care provided by staff and physicians, resulting in better patient outcomes. The addition of MRI and a second CT scanner will improve access and allow for highly complex diagnostics to occur closer to home for residents in northern communities.

"I am proud that our government is getting this project done and that it is the largest single investment, private or government, in the history of Prince Albert," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister and MLA for Prince Albert Carleton Joe Hargrave said. "This hospital will bring expanded and state of the art service to Prince Albert and the North and will benefit all of Saskatchewan upon completion."

"It is so exciting to see this much needed project for Prince Albert and all of Saskatchewan moving forward, I want to specifically thank the Prince Albert Grand Council for their partnership in getting us to where we are today," MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross said. "This new hospital will be in the heart of the community I represent and it brings me pride to know that our government is making the investments needed for Prince Albert and the North to grow."

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is working with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on designing the cultural space that will be central to the new main entrance. PCL will engage with local and Indigenous vendors to deliver services for the construction.

"Residents in Prince Albert and throughout the North will benefit from enhanced care that is available closer to home, made possible by the expansion of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrew Will said. "This important project provides the opportunity for the SHA to deliver expanded services for Northern residents in key areas, including intensive care, medical imaging, adult mental health treatment, and children's and maternal services."

PCL and the SHA will work to ensure minimal disruption to staff and visitors to the hospital during construction and renovation phases. Patient care is not expected to be impacted.

The design build agreement includes an option to retain services for phased future renovations to the existing facility.

"On behalf of PCL Construction and the extended Design Build team, we would like to express how proud and excited we are to deliver the Victoria Hospital project for the Prince Albert, Northern Saskatchewan, and Indigenous communities that this hospital serves," PCL District Manager Mike Staines said.

Site preparation/early works included construction of a new parking lot, which will be paved this spring. Construction on the new tower is expected to begin in spring 2024 with anticipated completion in 2028.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Inquiry Line

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

Prince Albert Grand Council

Prince Albert

Phone: 306-953-7290 Ext 6208

Email: tpelletier@pagc.net

Cody Barnett

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

Phone: 306-765-6105

Email: cody@borealhealthcare.ca