Alira Health Releases Global Report on Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) in Orthopedic Procedures

Analysis reveals the market is anticipated to grow 10% annually over the next five years, reaching more than 2.6 million procedures in the EU, UK and US alone

Framingham, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize life sciences, announced today the publication of Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) in Orthopedic Procedures: A 2024 Review in collaboration with MassMEDIC, the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council, the largest regional medtech association in the United States, and Alira Health’s medtech community partner. The review examines the current clinical and commercial landscape, including current and expected adoption of robotics for orthopedic procedures, trending market dynamics, and upcoming players and technologies.

Among its global findings, the review uncovered several key insights:

RAS is most established in knee replacement procedures with 40.6% of current knee replacement and 52.5% expected in the next five years, followed by hip replacement procedures (30.5%) and spinal fusion procedures (24.4%).

The orthopedics RAS market will show substantial growth in major APAC countries, including China, India, and Japan, growing 45% from its current market size of approximately $50 million over the next three years.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies are becoming increasingly integral to orthopedic robotics, lowering the learning curve and increasing the comfort for surgeons.

“Today’s patients and providers expect less invasive, more cost-effective, and more precise surgical options with quicker recovery times,” said Piergiulio Lauriano, Chief Strategy Officer at Alira Health. “Moreover, there is a growing demand for treatments that not only expedite recovery but also enable patients to return to the state of health and functionality they experienced before their medical issues. This research shows how the industry is responding by developing smaller, more affordable, more specialized, and collaborative-enabling orthopedic robotic systems. These advancements are not just about reducing hospital stays and post-operative complications or minimizing the need for revision surgeries; they are increasingly focused on health restoration, ensuring patients can regain their maximum attainable quality of life.”

Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) in Orthopedic Procedures: A 2024 Review follows the publication of Alira Health’s widely distributed report Robotic-Assisted Surgery Review in 2022 and collaboration with the HTAi Medical Device Interest Group to develop evidence-based guidance on conducting Health Technology Assessments for RAS. Recently published outcomes from this collaboration can be found here.

