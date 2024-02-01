Washington Metropolitan Division’s Unemployment Rate at 2.7 Percent, Remains Steady Since November 2023

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 14,900 jobs for a total of 2,793,200 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 6,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 8,300 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted December 2023 unemployment rate was 2.7 percent, which was unchanged from the revised November 2023 unemployment rate of 2.7 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in December 2022, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the current unemployment rate of 2.7 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for December 2023 was 2,786,000, of which 2,711,700 were employed and 74,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.7 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,060,600, of which 2,993,200 were employed and 67,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.2 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,462,700, of which 3,376,100 were employed and 86,700 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.5 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring were unchanged from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 43,100, while the number of employed increased by 40,100, and the number of unemployed increased by 3,000. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 24,300, while the number of employed increased by 27,400, and the number of unemployed decreased by 3,000. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 39,900, while the number of employed increased by 39,500 and the number of unemployed increased by 500. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring declined by 0.1 percentage point, while the unemployment rate the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area was unchanged from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 14,900 jobs. The private sector decreased by 6,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 8,300 jobs over the month. One private sector had over the month job gains. Job gain was in trade, transportation, and utilities sector with 4,100 jobs. The private sector losses were manufacturing (-100); mining, logging & construction (-900 jobs); information (-400); financial activities (-100); professional and business services (-5,000 jobs); education and health services: (-1,900); leisure and hospitality (-1,800 jobs) and other services (-500). Government overall decreased by (-8,300) jobs over the month. The federal government decreased by (-1,600) jobs, state government decreased by (-4,400) jobs and the local government decreased by(-2,300) jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 38,500 jobs. The private sector increased 32,200 jobs, while the public sector increased by 6,300 jobs. Job increases were registered in; trade, transportation and utilities (1,100 jobs); information (900 jobs); professional and business services (800 jobs); educational and health services (15,300 jobs); leisure and hospitality (12,300 jobs) and other services (5,700 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in manufacturing (-1,800 jobs) mining, logging and construction (-1,300 jobs); and financial activities (-800 jobs). Government overall increased by 6,300. Federal government shows a decrease of 3,100 jobs. State government shows an increase of 5,500 jobs and the local government increased by 3,900 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

