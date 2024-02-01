Nine Tennessee Counties Approved for FEMA Public Assistance

NASHVILLE – At the request of Gov. Bill Lee, FEMA has authorized Public Assistance funding for nine counties affected by the Dec. 9, 2023, tornadoes and storms.

The counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner and Weakley.

The designation means FEMA can reimburse eligible applicants for the cost of debris removal, emergency response to the storms and repair or replacement of public facilities. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.