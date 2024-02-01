Inside NYS Aging: Issue 24 (February 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 24 (February 2024)



Supports for Older Adults in the NYS Executive Budget

On January 31, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen testified at a joint legislative hearing on the human services budget. At the hearing, he highlighted the following investments in NYSOFA programs and services: Increasing funding for vital services such as Community Services for the Elderly (CSE), elder abuse prevention/mitigation, and nutrition funding.



Continuing the funding for the Master Plan for Aging.



Continuing $23 million in historic investments for older New Yorkers across the state awaiting services – bringing the amount invested to $122 million since 2018.



Continuing the $2.9 million to expand efforts to combat isolation, bridge the digital divide, improve overall health and wellness, reducing depression, addressing elder abuse, and strengthening NYSOFA’s stipend program for volunteer recruitment and retention.



Continuing a bill-payer service program in 10 counties to prevent and mitigate financial exploitation of older adults.



Providing an additional $1 million for our state’s Enhanced Multidisciplinary Team (E-MDT) approach to combating elder abuse in all its forms.



Maintaining funding for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, which serves as an advocate for residents and their families in nursing homes and other facilities.



Investing an additional $3.4 million in Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) funds for providers.



Establishing an interagency Elder Justice Coordinating Council to better plan for and connect the various agencies and systems that prevent and address elder abuse.

In addition to NYSOFA programs and services, the Governor’s budget also includes the following proposals that will further the state’s ability to help New Yorkers to age in place and age successfully:

Increasing affordable housing stock.



Eliminating copayments for insulin.



Investments in clean water and a greener economy.



Energy affordability.



Strengthening medical leave for those with disabilities and health needs.



Expanding access to oral health and dental care.



Strengthening anti-discrimination laws for Section 8 Voucher recipients.



Strengthening storm resiliency and emergency response.



Investments in victims assistance to make up for significant federal reductions in victims services funding.



Investments to make New York a leader in AI.



Reinvigorating the Most Integrated Setting Coordinating Council (MISCC) and New York’s Olmstead Plan.

