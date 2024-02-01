Inside NYS Aging: Issue 24 (February 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 24 (February 2024)

|
|
|
|
|
Issue #24 - February 2024
|
|
|
Supports for Older Adults in the NYS Executive Budget
On January 31, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen testified at a joint legislative hearing on the human services budget. At the hearing, he highlighted the following investments in NYSOFA programs and services:
-
Increasing funding for vital services such as Community Services for the Elderly (CSE), elder abuse prevention/mitigation, and nutrition funding.
-
Continuing the funding for the Master Plan for Aging.
-
Continuing $23 million in historic investments for older New Yorkers across the state awaiting services – bringing the amount invested to $122 million since 2018.
-
Continuing the $2.9 million to expand efforts to combat isolation, bridge the digital divide, improve overall health and wellness, reducing depression, addressing elder abuse, and strengthening NYSOFA’s stipend program for volunteer recruitment and retention.
-
Continuing a bill-payer service program in 10 counties to prevent and mitigate financial exploitation of older adults.
-
Providing an additional $1 million for our state’s Enhanced Multidisciplinary Team (E-MDT) approach to combating elder abuse in all its forms.
-
Maintaining funding for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, which serves as an advocate for residents and their families in nursing homes and other facilities.
-
Investing an additional $3.4 million in Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) funds for providers.
- Establishing an interagency Elder Justice Coordinating Council to better plan for and connect the various agencies and systems that prevent and address elder abuse.
In addition to NYSOFA programs and services, the Governor’s budget also includes the following proposals that will further the state’s ability to help New Yorkers to age in place and age successfully:
Read the Full Testimony
-
Increasing affordable housing stock.
-
Eliminating copayments for insulin.
-
Investments in clean water and a greener economy.
-
Energy affordability.
-
Strengthening medical leave for those with disabilities and health needs.
-
Expanding access to oral health and dental care.
-
Strengthening anti-discrimination laws for Section 8 Voucher recipients.
-
Strengthening storm resiliency and emergency response.
-
Investments in victims assistance to make up for significant federal reductions in victims services funding.
-
Investments to make New York a leader in AI.
-
Reinvigorating the Most Integrated Setting Coordinating Council (MISCC) and New York’s Olmstead Plan.
Read NYSOFA's State Budget and State of the State Analysis
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Webinar Series for AAAs on NYSOFA Innovations to Support Older Adults and Agency Operations
Learn, ask questions, participate and gain tools to support older adults in your community
NYSOFA has invested in several initiatives leveraging technology and digital tools to combat social isolation and provide support for caregivers. These offerings supplement direct services and supports provided at the local level by NYSOFA's network of providers – YOU.
AARP recently released new data highlighting that older adults “are about as likely as those under age 50 to own a smartphone, tablet, or other device.” Your agency can help bring powerful connections to older adults using technologies and other methods through NYSOFA’s many statewide initiatives.
Over the next six weeks, NYSOFA will be offering a series of Innovation Update webinars for Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Directors on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
AAA Directors have already received invitations to the series and any team member is welcome to participate. The webinars will review each innovation from the basics to logistics. Participants will develop their own action steps for reaching older adults, along with easy-to-use outreach tools.
Contact Crystal Collette with any questions.
Webinar Series At A Glance
|
|
|
Deadline Extended to 2/29: Master Plan for Aging Survey
Town Hall in Bronx, NY, on 2/5
NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health are extending the deadline for responses to the Master Plan for Aging (MPA) public survey, now due February 29, 2024. As of late January, over 8,000 New Yorkers have responded to the survey.
Please help promote this survey, which gauges New Yorkers' views about their priorities for the MPA. The survey is available online and in printable PDF format.
Answers received from this survey will help to inform recommended strategies, policies, and new or improved programs for inclusion in the MPA.
For more information, visit the MPA website at https://www.ny.gov/mpa.
Upcoming Town Halls
The next Master Plan for Aging Town Hall is coming up on February 5 in Bronx, New York.
Master Plan for Aging Town Hall (Bronx)
February 5, 2024
4 to 6 p.m.
R.A.I.N. Boston Road Older Adult Center
2424 Boston Road
Bronx, NY 10467
Register to attend in-person
Register to attend online
|
|
|
Empire State Senior Games: Registration Opens in March
Did you watch the latest edition of LIVE With Greg? During the livestream, NYSOFA caught up with Machell Phelps, Executive Director of the Empire State Senior Games. They discussed how older New Yorkers can register and compete at the Empire State Senior Games and maybe even qualify for the National Senior Games.
Last year, the Empire State Senior Games had 1,369 registered athletes, with over 500 participating in pickleball. While the games are competitive, it’s also an opportunity for participants to stay active, healthy and engaged.
The Empire State Senior Games registration opens March 1 for Pickleball and March 15 for other sports. Most of the events take place June 8 through June 15 in Cortland, New York. To learn more, visit the Empire State Senior Games webpage at www.nyseniorgames.com, on Facebook, or email at nyseniorgamesinfo@gmail.com.
County Offices for the Aging also host similar games at other dates and locations, including Orange County and Chemung County.
Lastly, here’s an insightful article on Pushing Back Ageism: How the National Senior Games Plays a Critical Role (sportsplanningguide.com).
|
|
|
Take Advantage of February's Free Online Classes Through GetSetUp
Older New Yorkers across the state have already taken advantage of classes through NYSOFA's partnership with GetSetUp – Don’t miss out! The online platform was designed by and for people who are 50 and older to learn new skills, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. Users can browse and enroll in courses on the NYSOFA-GetSetUp partnership page or refer a friend here.
Upcoming February Programming
Help promote February programming for older adults in your community! Links are below.
Ageless Fitness - Healthy Heart
Explore optimal heart health with the 'Healthy Hearts' collection. Immerse yourself in a thoughtfully curated mix of exercises, mental well-being techniques, and nutritional heart advice.
Creativity for Wellness - Creativity as a Path for Wellness
Embark on a transformative journey with this series, where self-care meets artistic expression for a happier, healthier you.
FinanceWise - Exploring Income Avenues
Discover diverse income opportunities in this series, offering insights and tools for part-time, full-time, gig work, and side-hustles tailored to your lifestyle and goals.
Civic Pathways - Empowerment Essentials
Uncover a wealth of insights in these sessions, from mastering civic engagement to navigating the voting process and making a meaningful impact.
Guest Speakers
Unlock endless possibilities in four key areas of personal growth and community impact with this Guest Speaker series.
|
|
|
Black History Month and Health Equity
February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements of African Americans. In this month's column, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott reflects on Black History Month and the importance of health equity.
Read The Article
|
|
NYSOFA Presents Essentials for Business Webinar on 2/22: “How You Can Support Working Caregivers”
In the U.S. today, one in six employees is a caregiver for a relative or friend and spends on average more than 20 hours a week providing some kind of care.
New York State is committed to providing support directly to caregivers – the backbone of our economy – and reducing the impact on businesses from caregiving-related turnover, lost productivity, and excess health care costs.
On February 22 at 11 a.m., join the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and NYSOFA’s partners at ARCHANGELS, a national caregiver support organization, for a webinar on “How You Can Support Working Caregivers” (register here).
This program, for New York businesses, will show how you can leverage New York State’s Working Caregiver Initiative to support your working caregivers. This initiative includes:
-
New York’s Caregiver Guide for Business: a resource to help you effectively and efficiently organize a plan of action to support caregivers in your workplace.
- Any Care Counts NY: a campaign in partnership with ARCHANGELS to drive awareness and engagement of caregivers in your organization, connect them with resources, and provide your business with insights on the caregiver intensity of your employees (including opportunities for reducing mental health impacts on caregivers and the top and bottom-line impacts on your business).
Essentials for Business Webinar: How You Can Support Working Caregivers
February 22, 2024
11 a.m. to noon
Register Here
|
|
|
What’s Cooking…did you miss it?
SNAP-Ed New York and NYSOFA team up to provide content for older New Yorkers about eating right, and staying healthy, at a price you can afford. The most recent episode of What’s Cooking with NYSOFA features healthy egg burritos. Join Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman.
|
|
|
Coming Up on LIVE with Greg
Join us – and help spread the word – about the next upcoming livestreams with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen.
Ageism in Children’s Books
February 15 at 1 p.m.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
According to the World Health Organization, children as young as four years old become aware of their culture's age stereotypes. Many of these portrayals are reinforced by children's books and other media. In this edition of LIVE with Greg, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen talks with Lindsey McDivitt, an author who is passionate about tackling ageism in books for children, including through her blog “A is for Aging." They'll discuss the power of children's books in shaping attitudes about aging, and ways that older adults can discuss this issue with younger generations – all through the power of stories.
Paid Family Leave for Caregivers
March 21 at 1 p.m.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
In 2016, New York enacted the nation’s strongest and most comprehensive Paid Family Leave policy so working families would not have to choose between caring for their loved ones and risking their economic security. Join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and Worker’s Compensation Board professionals Clarissa Rodriguez and Courtney Vallee to find out if you might qualify.
|
|
|
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
|