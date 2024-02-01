Valentine’s Day Bundles Are Now Available from The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor, one of America’s leading distributors of THCA and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is offering three unique flower and chocolate bundles for Valentine’s Day.

Mooresville, NC – The Hemp Doctor has announced that it is offering three unique bundles for Valentine’s Day. The bundles include some of The Hemp Doctor’s most popular products, including products from its THCA line. Whether your special someone is a regular customer or you are looking for a new surprise to give your spouse or partner this year, The Hemp Doctor’s Valentine’s Day bundle is the perfect way to celebrate your relationship.

“Valentine’s Day is one of our favorite holidays to help people celebrate,” says The Hemp Doctor’s Owner, Cindy Shade. “Our three carefully curated Valentine’s Day bundles are perfect for anyone who wants to give the gift of THCA, Delta 8, or Delta 9.”

The first bundle in The Hemp Doctor’s Valentine’s Day lineup is the Flower Bundle. This bundle includes:

One (1) THCA Sugar Diamond Preroll 5-Pack

Two (2) THCA Prerolls

One (1) 3.5g THCA Flower

Next up is the Chocolate Bundle. This bundle includes:

Two (2) Chocolate Minis

Two (2) Cookies & Cream Minis

One (1) 20ct Jar Chocolate (600mg, available in Mint Chocolate or Coffee Crunch)

The third option is the Flowers & Chocolate Bundle. This option includes two of The Hemp Doctor’s popular THCA products as well as two of its sweetest Delta 9 edibles:

One (1) 3.5g THCA Flower

Two (2) THCA Prerolls

One (1) 300mg Milk Chocolate Bar

One (1) Kayo Brownie

Multiple strains and flavors of The Hemp Doctor’s Diamond Infused prerolls and edibles are available. These include popular options like Orange Creamsicle and Pineapple Express for THCA prerolls and Bubba Kush and Wedding Cake for Delta 8 prerolls. If you aren’t sure which strain or flavor is your lover’s favorite, ask a friend or surprise them with something new to try! Like all of The Hemp Doctor’s products, its edibles are crafted with all-natural ingredients—and the chocolates and Kayo brownies in its Valentine’s Day bundles are made with premium cocoa powder and organic cane sugar.

All of The Hemp Doctor’s products are laboratory tested for purity and Farm Bill compliance, and the company makes all of its laboratory test results publicly available online. “When you are giving the gift of THCA, Delta 8, or Delta 9 for Valentine’s Day, it is important to know exactly what you are giving your special someone,” says Shade. “We stand behind all of our products, and we are proud to offer the best quality products to our customers.”

The Hemp Doctor’s Valentine’s Day bundles are only available for a limited time. Customers can buy online now and have their bundles show up in time to wrap before February 14. All products are backed by the company’s 100% money-back guarantee.

The Hemp Doctor is a leading retailer and wholesaler of THCA, Delta 8, Delta 9, CBD and other hemp-derived products headquartered in Mooresville, NC. For more information, call 888-206-3832 or visit www.thehempdoctor.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/valentines-day-bundles-are-now-available-from-the-hemp-doctor/

About The Hemp Doctor

Our mission at The Hemp Doctor is to bridge our expertise about the benefits of Hemp/CBD to our customers. Knowledge is empowering, especially when it comes to one’s health and wellness. The more information you have, the better decisions you can make regarding your health.

Contact The Hemp Doctor

510 River Highway #16

Mooresville

NC 28117

United States

(704) 360-4843

Website: https://thehempdoctor.com/