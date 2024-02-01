RFK, Esperion Therapeutics Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET to Ride Along RFK Mustangs in Four Races in 2024

CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFK Racing and Esperion Therapeutics have announced the promotional schedule for the 2024 season, highlighted by a four-race slate, and numerous accompanying campaigns and initiatives, all driving awareness of its two brands – NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) used for adults on a statin to reduce LDL-cholesterol.



Esperion’s season debut comes in the first race at Richmond this spring (March 31) on the No. 17 of Chris Buescher. Brad Keselowski’s debut with the brand comes at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (May 19). Remaining races include Pocono on the No. 6 (July 14), and the fall Talladega event on the No. 17 (Oct. 6).

RFK and Esperion will collaborate to wave the red flag for uncontrolled cholesterol by promoting a myriad of campaigns, including National Wear Red Day, American Heart Month, Stress Awareness Month, Women’s Health Awareness Month, Men’s Health Awareness Month, a Wellness Walk, Cholesterol Education Month, World Heart Day, National Health Education Week, and Family Health History Day.

In addition, Buescher will attend the annual American College of Cardiology (ACC) session on behalf of Esperion, in April in Atlanta. RFK will also promote the brand’s NASCAR Digital Media buy, which will include various graphics packages on NASCAR.com, as well as an in-car camera on the No. 6 for the second Talladega race.

Esperion is also partnering with Pocono Raceway to host a Wellness Walk the Saturday morning of its race weekend, which will invite fans in attendance to walk a secured route inside the infield alongside Keselowski, all promoting wellness and general awareness for staying in-tune to their cholesterol levels. NEXLIZET should not be used in patients who have had a previous allergic reaction to ezetimibe. NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL can increase levels of uric acid in the blood which can lead to gout.

“Our partnership thus far with RFK has proven to be very successful in many facets, and we’re excited to again embark on a new journey with the team in 2024,” said Sheldon Koenig, CEO, Esperion. “As you can see, we have a robust marketing campaign lined up that highlights our various combined efforts on promoting everything from cholesterol awareness to various additional health awareness months. Our race schedule is exciting with tracks where RFK, Brad and Chris have excelled in the past, and we look forward to seeing the NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL Fords in victory lane very soon.”

Esperion 2024 Promotional Calendar

Feb. 2: National Wear Red Day

Feb. 6: American Heart Month video

Feb. 8: Prize pack giveaway

March 26-April 1: NASCAR.com race center takeover

April 2: Stress Awareness Month video

April 8: Buescher Appearance at ACC

May 1: Women’s Health Awareness video

May 15-21: NASCAR.com paint scheme preview takeover

June 3: Men’s Health Awareness video

July 9: Wellness Walk advance promotion

July 10-16: NASCAR.com paint scheme amplification content

July 13: Wellness Walk at Pocono Raceway

Sept. 1: Cholesterol Education Month video

Sept. 29: World Heart Day video

Oct. 2-8: NASCAR.com paint scheme amplification content

Oct. 6: In-car camera

Oct. 21: National Health Education Week video

Nov. 23: Family Health History Day video

About Esperion

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take, and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, entering its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

