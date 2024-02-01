5g in Defense Market Share, Trends, Industry Overview and Forecast 2024-2032

5G in defense

In 2023, the global 5G in defense market was valued at US$ 1,694.2M. IMARC Group anticipates it to reach US$ 32,425.2M by 2032, with a 38% CAGR during 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “5G in Defense Market Report by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN)), Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Fog Computing (FC), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)), Network Type (Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)), Chipset (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chipset, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset, Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Chipset), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the 5G in defense market share. The global market size reached US$ 1,694.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32,425.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 38% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global 5g in Defense Industry:

• Increasing Need for Enhanced Communication:

The integration of 5G technology in the defense sector significantly enhances communication capabilities and operational efficiency. 5G's ultra-fast speeds and low latency ensure real-time data transfer, crucial for critical defense operations. This technology enables the seamless functioning of advanced communication systems, drones, and autonomous vehicles, ensuring that military personnel can communicate and operate with unprecedented speed and reliability. The high data rate of 5G supports the transmission of large volumes of information, including live video feeds, facilitating better situational awareness and decision-making. By leveraging 5G, defense forces can operate more effectively in diverse environments, ranging from urban settings to remote areas, enhancing strategic capabilities and response times.

• Improved Situational Awareness:

The defense sector greatly benefits from 5G's capability to enhance situational awareness. 5G's high-speed, low-latency network supports the rapid transmission of large volumes of data from various sources like drones, satellites, and sensors. This capability is vital for real-time monitoring and intelligence gathering, providing defense personnel with comprehensive situational awareness. The technology facilitates the integration of augmented and virtual reality systems into defense operations, offering immersive training and battlefield simulation experiences. These aspects are essential for strategic planning and decision-making, especially in complex and rapidly evolving scenarios. As a result, the integration of 5G technology is crucial in providing military forces with a decisive advantage, driving its adoption in the defense market.

• Autonomous Systems and AI Integration:

The adoption of 5G in the defense market is significantly driven by its ability to facilitate the deployment of autonomous systems and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). 5G's high data transfer rates and low latency are essential for the real-time control and coordination of autonomous vehicles and drones. These capabilities enable military forces to conduct operations in hazardous environments without risking personnel. Additionally, 5G supports the extensive data processing required for AI-driven applications, such as predictive maintenance, threat analysis, and decision support systems. AI integrated with 5G enhances operational efficiency and effectiveness, providing military units with advanced analytical capabilities and improved decision-making tools.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-in-defense-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• L3harris Technologies Inc.

• Ligado Networks

• Nokia Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Sierra Wireless Inc

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Thales Group

• Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation)

5g in Defense Market Report Segmentation:

By Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

Small cell dominate the market as they are compact, low-power base stations that can be deployed in remote and challenging environments, such as military bases, training grounds, or deployed units.

By Core Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

• Fog Computing (FC)

• Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

• Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Software-defined networking (SDN) dominate the market as it provides a highly flexible and adaptable network architecture.

By Network Type:

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

• Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

• Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) represents the leading segment as it is designed to deliver significantly higher data throughput and lower latency compared to previous generations of mobile broadband technologies.

By Chipset:

• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Chipset

• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset

• Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Chipset

Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chipset dominates the market as they are designed and customized for specific applications, allowing defense organizations to tailor the hardware to their exact requirements.

By Platform:

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

Land holds the largest market share as land-based applications, such as command and control centers, military bases, and battlefield communication systems, rely on 5G technology to ensure instantaneous data transmission and seamless connectivity.

By Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market as the region has been at the forefront of 5G technology development and deployment.

5g in Defense Market Trends:

The integration of 5G technology into command and control systems is a prominent trend. Defense agencies are leveraging 5G's low latency and high data speeds to enhance real-time decision-making, enabling faster response and coordination in military operations. Besides, edge computing is gaining traction in the defense sector. By processing data closer to the source (e.g., sensors and devices), edge computing reduces latency and enhances data security. This trend is critical for mission-critical applications like autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart weapons systems.

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5250&flag=C

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse more reports:

E-Waste Management Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-waste-management-market

Aviation Analytics Market Report 2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-analytics-market

Steam Turbine Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steam-turbine-market

Container Handling Equipment Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/container-handling-equipment-market

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-cyber-security-market

Robo Advisory Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robo-advisory-market

Server Operating System Market Report 2032: https://www.imarcgroup.com/server-operating-system-market

Multi-Cloud Management Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-cloud-management-market

Rubber Gloves Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rubber-gloves-market

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market Report 2028: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyether-ether-ketone-market