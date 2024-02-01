Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6.3 Million in Communities to Help Combat Homelessness

Funding will support rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, and more.

The Emergency Solutions Grants will help individuals and families in need, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced a total of $6,331,068 in new Emergency Solutions Grant awards for municipalities and nonprofit organizations to help homeless individuals and families find housing.

The federal 2023 ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and seven nonprofits which will administer regional projects covering 25 counties and one statewide program. Funding can be used for: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

“The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to helping the most vulnerable members of our communities, and ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the Commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources to support them.”

A full list of the approvals is available on the DCED website:

Some of the regional grant awards include:

$490,000 to the Center for Community Action to deliver homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing services in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties, as well as the Cambria County Women’s Help Center which will deliver street outreach and emergency shelter services.

to deliver homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing services in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties, as well as the Cambria County Women’s Help Center which will deliver street outreach and emergency shelter services. $300,000 to Central Susquehanna Opportunities for a regional project to serve Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties to deliver homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach services.

for a regional project to serve Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties to deliver homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach services. $300,000 to the City of Allentown to provide emergency shelter services and operational support, homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach services through six community organizations.

$1.5 million to Lawrence County Social Services to provide emergency shelter services and operational support, homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach through 12 community organizations delivering services in 13 western Pennsylvania counties.

to provide emergency shelter services and operational support, homelessness prevention, rapid rehousing, and street outreach through 12 community organizations delivering services in 13 western Pennsylvania counties. $150,000 to the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter options, and administrative support.

Statewide award:

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

For more information about the Emergency Solutions Grant program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #