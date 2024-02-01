Pan African Film + Arts Festival and IKEA Presents the 3rd Installment of "All Artists Have a Seat at The Table"

PAFF in Partnership with IKEA Presents the Red-Carpet Opening Night Launch of the 3rd Installment of the "All Artists Have a Seat at The Table" Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA – The non-profit organization, Pan African Film + Arts Festival (PAFF) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the global brand IKEA. The two will come together to amplify the creative brilliance of Black artists from around the world as they unveil the 3rd installment of "All Artists Have a Seat at The Table" a unique campaign that not only shines a light on fine Black Art, but also inspires collaboration in unlikely places, while showcasing the artists behind the work. The 2024 campaign will launch February 8, at 6:00 pm with a red carpet opening and reception at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. This glamorous event will mark the official unveiling of the "All Artists Have a Seat at the Table" furniture presented by IKEA including a panel discussion by some of its featured artist. The annual event will boast an array of art lovers, film enthusiast, and some of Hollywood’s top A-listers observing the beautiful artwork, and shopping for unique pieces to add to their collections.

PAFF has curated a special group of artists who will display their brilliance by turning wooden dining furniture provided by IKEA, into colorful pieces of functional fine art. Each one-of-a-kind piece will showcase the style and culture of the artists, while also celebrating a brand that has serviced the home décor needs of families across the nation for many years.

The remarkable initiative was birthed from the creative collaboration between PAFF Head of Marketing - Marc Brogdon, Creative Director - Kelcey Newman, Artistic Director - Allohn Agbenya and the highly motivated, culturally conscious team at IKEA.

“This campaign celebrates artistic voices from diverse disciplines worldwide and promises to be an unforgettable cultural experience”, said Kevin Matthews, Country Area Marketing Manager from IKEA, "These artists have infused their unique styles into these wooden canvases, resulting in a breathtaking display of creativity and innovation.”

Meet The 2024 "All Artists Have a Seat at the Table” Artists:

Jennia Fredrique Aponte: An artist hailing from Gary, Indiana, known for her intricate paper mosaics that pay homage to Black dancers and forgotten icons. Each piece is crafted using rare, recycled, and handmade paper collected from her travels.

Milton Bowens: A native of Oakland, Calif., whose mixed media paintings envelop the viewer, making them a witness, participant, and long-lost relative. His work has been a part of course study on the Harlem Renaissance at Cornell University since 2009.

Daphne Burgess: An African American artist residing in the Sacramento region, known for her exhibitions at prestigious venues like the Crocker Art Museum and the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in Fresno.

Robert E. Hansen: A former visual merchandiser/event producer who reinvented himself as a visual designer, creating digital art that continually surprises and captivates. His work invites observers to take a closer look and discover hidden surprises.

Zoie Noelle Brogdon: A contemporary artist whose distinctive voice mirrors the perspective of a young 19- year-old Black girl navigating life in challenging times.

Karen Gibson: Focusing on textile art, Gibson utilizes traditional quilting and hand stitching techniques to create works woven into the furniture.

This year PAFF Artfest, presented by IKEA, is also proud to honor award-winning, internationally collected sculptor Woodrow Nash. The long time PAFF Art exhibitor will present a first look at new sculptors created specifically for this year’s festival.

In addition to celebrating these exceptional artists, the PAFF Arts Festival will host over 70 renowned artists and craftspeople from all corners of the world. Showcasing an array of amazing works, including art, collectible furniture, jewelry, clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items, the PAFF Arts Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of artistic expression.

PAFF is an Oscar-qualifying film festival and the largest Black History Month event in the U.S., PAFF remains dedicated to celebrating Black stories and creativity. This industry staple is not to be missed.

For more information about the festival, to purchase tickets, and to RSVP for the red-carpet opening, please visit paff.org.