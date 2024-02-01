The growing interest in less invasive surgical procedures, widespread adoption of cutting-edge and inventive technologies, heightened awareness regarding sleep apnea implants, a burgeoning elderly population, and a surge in product introductions and regulatory approvals, among other factors, collectively contribute to the overall expansion of the sleep apnea implant market throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

New York, USA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Apnea Implant Global Market to Grow Immensely at a CAGR of ~11% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The growing interest in less invasive surgical procedures, widespread adoption of cutting-edge and inventive technologies, heightened awareness regarding sleep apnea implants, a burgeoning elderly population, and a surge in product introductions and regulatory approvals, among other factors, collectively contribute to the overall expansion of the sleep apnea implant market throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028.

DelveInsight’s Sleep Apnea Implant Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading sleep apnea implant companies’ market shares, challenges, sleep apnea implant market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market sleep apnea implant companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Apnea Implant Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sleep apnea implant market during the forecast period.

Notable sleep apnea implant companies such as LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical, Inc., SonoMed, Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc., DynaFlex, PANTHERA DENTAL, Natus Medical Incorporated, and several others, are currently operating in the sleep apnea implant market.

In November 2023, Tampa General Hospital achieved a noteworthy accomplishment in its renowned TGH Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) Institute. They recently marked a major milestone by successfully conducting an Inspire® implant surgery on a pediatric patient diagnosed with Down syndrome and sleep apnea, making it the inaugural procedure of its kind in the state of Florida.

In May 2023, Zoll Medical received FDA approval for its Remede system for conditional use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The implantable device activates automatically each night to simulate the phrenic nerve in the chest. This sends signals to the diaphragm to help restore a more normal breathing pattern.

Sleep Apnea Implant Overview

A sleep apnea implant, also known as hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HGNS) device, is a cutting-edge medical technology designed to address obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This condition, characterized by repetitive pauses in breathing during sleep, can lead to various health issues, including fatigue, cardiovascular problems, and impaired cognitive function. The sleep apnea implant is a surgically implanted device that works by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve, which controls the movement of the tongue and other key airway muscles. By providing targeted stimulation, the implant helps to keep the airway open, preventing the collapse that occurs in individuals with sleep apnea. This innovative approach is particularly beneficial for those who cannot tolerate or do not respond well to traditional treatments such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. The sleep apnea implant offers a promising solution for improving the quality of sleep and overall health for individuals struggling with this common yet potentially serious sleep disorder.





Sleep Apnea Implant Market Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the primary stronghold in the sleep apnea implant market, propelled by several key factors. These include the escalating prevalence of sleep apnea and insomnia, a growing aging population, and an upsurge in chronic nasal congestion cases across the region. Additionally, the region benefits from advanced healthcare facilities, regulatory endorsements for novel devices, and widespread awareness regarding sleep apnea, all fostering robust market expansion.

Based on the CDC’s 2023 report, the prevalence of asthma in the United States among individuals aged 18 and older was recorded at 8.0% in 2021. Additionally, there were 4.9 million hospital visits for asthma in the same year. The inflammatory effects of asthma on airways can contribute to increased obstruction during sleep. To address this issue, sleep apnea implants prove effective in maintaining open airways, reducing sleep apnea incidents, and enhancing overall respiratory function. Consequently, the growing instances of asthma-related sleep apnea are expected to propel the demand for sleep apnea implant devices in the region. Moreover, in May 2023, Zoll Medical obtained FDA approval for its Remede system, allowing conditional use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This implantable device activates automatically each night, simulating the phrenic nerve in the chest to send signals to the diaphragm, aiding in the restoration of a more normal breathing pattern.

Sleep Apnea Implant Market Dynamics

The sleep apnea implant market is experiencing a surge in product demand driven by several factors, with a significant contributor being the rising incidence of various sleep disorders. As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2021, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia were estimated to be approximately 87 million cases in the 7MM region, which includes the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan. In 2022, the estimated total diagnosed cases of obstructive sleep apnea in the 7MM region was 24 million, as per DelveInsight analysis.

The demand for sleep apnea implants is expected to grow as these implants prove to be an effective solution for alleviating symptoms associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Over the forecast period, the escalating prevalence of sleep disorders, coupled with an aging population, is anticipated to further boost the market.

Nevertheless, challenges such as implant complications (malfunction, displacement, discomfort, etc.) may impede the growth of the sleep apnea implant market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Sleep Apnea Implant Market CAGR ~7% Key Sleep Apnea Implant Companies LivaNova PLC, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Nyxoah SA, Siesta Medical, Inc., SonoMed, Avery Biomedical Devices, Inc., DynaFlex, PANTHERA DENTAL, Natus Medical Incorporated, among others

Sleep Apnea Implant Market Assessment

Sleep Apnea Implant Market Segmentation Sleep Apnea Implant Market Segmentation By Product: Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Devices, Phrenic Nerve Stimulator Devices, and Others Sleep Apnea Implant Market Segmentation By Indication: Central Sleep Apnea and Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Apnea Implant Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital & Clinics, Home Care, and Others Sleep Apnea Implant Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sleep Apnea Implant Market 7 Sleep Apnea Implant Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Sleep Apnea Implant Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

