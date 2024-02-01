Top 6 AS2 Software Solutions in 2024: Picks from 400+ Reviews

AS2, or Applicability Statement 2, is a vital protocol for businesses that require secure and reliable data transport over the Internet. It’s particularly crucial in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), commonly used in the retail industry for secure document transmission, including purchase orders and invoices.

Navigating through the vast AS2 software solutions can be daunting. This guide helps businesses understand the functionalities and effectiveness of these tools in modern business settings.

Vendors Rating* Free Trial Employee Size Price JSCAPE By Redwood 4.7 based on 41 reviews ✅ 201-500 Starting from:

$4299/One Time Cleo 4.6 based on 94 reviews ❌ 201-500 Not shared publicly 1 EDI Source 4.7 based on 69 review ❌ 201-500 Not shared publicly WinSCP 4.6 based on 49 reviews ❌ 51-200 Not shared publicly Citrix ShareFile 4.5 based on 392 reviews ✅ 5.000-10.000 USD $82.50 per month Files.com 4.4 based on 132 reviews ✅ 51-200 Not shared publicly

*Vendors are ranked according to their reviews except those with links who are sponsors of AIMultiple.

What are our criteria for choosing the top As2 Software?

User Reviews: We preferred solutions that received feedback from a minimum of 40 users on B2B review platforms such as G2 and Capterra, indicating a significant market presence validated by real user experiences.

We preferred solutions that received feedback from a minimum of 40 users on B2B review platforms such as G2 and Capterra, indicating a significant market presence validated by real user experiences. Employee Size: Understanding the connection between a company’s income and the number of its employees, we focused on businesses that employ more than 50 people on LinkedIn.

Transparency Statement

Numerous emerging tech vendors, including Redwood, are sponsors of AIMultiple.

JSCAPE

JSCAPE by Redwood stands out as a Managed File Transfer platform, offering secure and compliant file transfer solutions. Its technology ensures efficient and reliable data handling across various business sectors. JSCAPE‘s capability to manage a wide range of file transfer protocols underscores its commitment to robust data integrity and security in transactions.

The tool’s support for multiple protocols, including AS2 certification, demonstrates its adaptability and expertise in digital data exchange. This makes JSCAPE an ideal choice for businesses seeking a versatile and secure file transfer solution catering to diverse needs in the modern digital landscape.

Pros:

Users mentioned that JSCAPE has been highly useful for powerful and easy business process automation, as well as for its easy and flexible deployment. 1

According to users, JSCAPE excels in transferring and managing files, offering a user-friendly and easy-to-use interface, with customizable encryption to suit business requirements. 2

Users noted that JSCAPE supports various protocols like FTP(S), SFTP, SCP, AFTP, OFTP, TFPT, HTTP/S, and praised its custom client, along with its distinct and efficient web interfaces for both clients and administrators. 3

Cons:

Users find the UI challenging, and issues with large database management highlight the need for improved technological solutions. 4

Users have experienced challenges in setting up a deployment pipeline for JSCAPE due to connection and server errors. 5

One significant issue noted by users is the management of a large database, over 6GB, with the only solution offered being time-consuming maintenance processes. 6

Figure 1: A user review for JSCAPE 7

Cleo

Cleo Integration Cloud offers comprehensive solutions control for businesses, particularly in logistics, manufacturing, and wholesale. Cleo’s solution streamlines B2B integration across various formats, emphasizing innovation in secure data exchanges with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Cleo’s platform stands out for its ability to enhance business agility and improve partner relationships through end-to-end transaction visibility and proactive error resolution. Its user-friendly, low-code environment is designed for both IT and operations teams, offering pre-built integrations and an intuitive UI. This empowers businesses with the tools needed for quick decision-making and operational management, fostering stronger relationships with supply chain partners and driving business success.

Pros:

Users enjoy Cleo for its user-friendly interface and innovative engagement methods, along with its reliable services. 8

The software’s reliability and support stand out, with users experiencing exceptional dependability and responsive customer service. 9

Cons:

Despite its user-friendly design based on standards and templates, the tool may limit customization for those requiring more code-based, tailored integration solutions. 10

Users report slowed processing with heavy data imports and reduced workflow efficiency; poor internet or server issues lead to automatic logouts without warning, and navigation within the software can be challenging. 11

1 Edi Source

1 EDI Source offers AS2 software, a secure protocol for EDI over the Internet using HTTP/HTTPS. This enhances data encryption and authentication, ensuring safe and acknowledged transmission. It streamlines supply chain communications, offering security and real-time data exchange, more efficiently than traditional EDI methods.

By embracing 1 EDI Source’s AS2 software, businesses can enhance their supply chain operations. The software’s focus on security, coupled with its efficiency in data transmission, ensures that companies can maintain reliable communication channels with their trading partners. This modern approach to EDI not only streamlines processes but also fosters a more dynamic and responsive supply chain ecosystem, driving operational excellence and competitive advantage.

Pros:

Tools centralized management and automation capabilities are particularly praised for enhancing efficiency. 12

This software boasts an intuitive interface, advanced mapping for tailored data queries, and automated EDI scheduling with proactive alerts for seamless operations. 13

Cons:

Users note the high costs associated with integrating new partners, which can limit expansion. 14

The tool lacks in-depth documentation and user guides, often necessitating support calls when TWiki, the primary self-help resource, proves cumbersome and unhelpful for users seeking quick, independent solutions. 15

Figure 2: A user review for 1 Edi Source16

WinSCP

WinSCP is a premier file transfer solution tailored for Windows users, supporting protocols such as SFTP, FTP, WebDAV, and SCP. It excels in facilitating secure file transfers between local and remote systems, complemented by robust scripting capabilities and essential file management functions.

Designed with the user in mind, WinSCP offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the complexity of file transfers, making it accessible for both technical and non-technical users. Whether for routine file management tasks or advanced automated operations, WinSCP provides a comprehensive suite of features that enhance productivity and data security, positioning it as suitable for Windows-based file transfer needs.

Pros:

Highly useful for robust business process automation and offers easy and flexible deployment. 17

Known for its user-friendly and easy-to-use interface, with customizable encryption to suit specific business requirements. 18

Supports various file transfer protocols like FTP(S), SFTP, SCP, AFTP, OFTP, TFPT, HTTP/S, praised for its custom client options and efficient web interfaces for clients and administrators. 19

Cons:

Some users find the UI challenging, indicating a need for more intuitive design. 20

Difficulties in managing large databases, especially over 6GB, requiring time-consuming maintenance processes. 21

Users experience challenges in setting up deployment pipelines due to connection and server errors. 22

Figure 3: A user review for WinSCP 23

Citrix ShareFile

Citrix ShareFile is a cloud-based platform offering secure file storage and distribution, easing network strain and providing backup solutions. It simplifies resource-intensive enterprise applications for wider user accessibility, offering quick, secure file transfers without traditional EDI connections.

Pros:

The cloud-based, user-friendly web interface is highlighted, along with cost-effective and smooth onboarding. 24

Users commend the great interface, ease of use, and effective Outlook integration. 25

Outstanding customer service is noted, with readily available assistance and solutions to maximize application benefits. 26

Cons:

Users mention the expense and difficulties in locating files within the system. 27

Users face issues with document accessibility by the uploader and tracking shared documents. 28

Users find it extremely difficult to pay for subscriptions, requiring specific customer service interactions. 29

Files.com

Files.com offers a secure, cloud-based file transfer system, making it an ideal choice for both large and small-scale transactions. This versatile platform prioritizes secure file transfers and electronic business documents, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of your data. With its encrypted storage and customizable sharing options, Files.com provides a scalable solution that caters to diverse project needs.

Pros:

Users are highly pleased with the dedicated developer team focused on cloud storage and file management. 30

Users appreciate the ability to sync with Google Drive, facilitating easy sharing over the web and supporting efficient remote work. 31

Cons:

Users perceive the platform’s speed as a result of a less cluttered UI, suggesting a limited range of features. 32

Users find the frequent notifications, particularly during file deletions and renaming, to be overly persistent and annoying. 33

What are the important features of AS2 Software Solutions?

Encryption : AS2 uses standard encryption methods to ensure that data is securely transmitted over the Internet, protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

: AS2 uses standard encryption methods to ensure that data is securely transmitted over the Internet, protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access. Digital Signatures : It employs digital signatures to authenticate the sender of the data, ensuring the integrity and non-repudiation of the transmitted data.

: It employs digital signatures to authenticate the sender of the data, ensuring the integrity and non-repudiation of the transmitted data. Message Disposition Notification (MDN) : AS2 supports MDNs, which are electronic acknowledgments sent back by the recipient to confirm the receipt and integrity of the transmitted message. This provides a verifiable, non-repudiable confirmation that the message was received and decrypted successfully.

: AS2 supports MDNs, which are electronic acknowledgments sent back by the recipient to confirm the receipt and integrity of the transmitted message. This provides a verifiable, non-repudiable confirmation that the message was received and decrypted successfully. Compression : To improve transmission efficiency, AS2 can compress data before sending, which is particularly useful for large documents or files.

: To improve transmission efficiency, AS2 can compress data before sending, which is particularly useful for large documents or files. Secure and Reliable Transport : AS2 operates over HTTPS, adding an additional layer of security through SSL/TLS. This ensures that data in transit is encrypted and secure from endpoint to endpoint.

: AS2 operates over HTTPS, adding an additional layer of security through SSL/TLS. This ensures that data in transit is encrypted and secure from endpoint to endpoint. Interoperability : AS2 allows for interoperability between different systems and software, facilitating seamless data exchange between businesses regardless of their underlying technologies.

: AS2 allows for interoperability between different systems and software, facilitating seamless data exchange between businesses regardless of their underlying technologies. Non-repudiation of Origin and Receipt : The combination of digital signatures and MDNs provides non-repudiation, meaning that neither the sender nor the recipient can deny the authenticity of the transmitted data or its receipt.

: The combination of digital signatures and MDNs provides non-repudiation, meaning that neither the sender nor the recipient can deny the authenticity of the transmitted data or its receipt. Asynchronous and Synchronous Communication : AS2 supports both asynchronous communication, where the response (MDN) is not immediately required and can be sent later, and synchronous communication, where the MDN is sent immediately after the message is received and processed.

: AS2 supports both asynchronous communication, where the response (MDN) is not immediately required and can be sent later, and synchronous communication, where the MDN is sent immediately after the message is received and processed. Payload Agnosticism : AS2 is not limited to any specific data format, making it versatile for transmitting various types of documents, such as EDI, XML, JSON, binary files, etc.

: AS2 is not limited to any specific data format, making it versatile for transmitting various types of documents, such as EDI, XML, JSON, binary files, etc. Scalability: AS2 software can handle a wide range of transaction volumes, from a few documents per day to thousands, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Source: Advanced Systems Concepts34

How Do As2 Software Tools Work?

AS2 software tools are instrumental in revolutionizing B2B communications, providing a high-quality, secure, and reliable method for exchanging sensitive information over the internet. These tools are built on the robust foundation of HTTP/HTTPS protocols, guaranteeing a seamless and high-quality data transmission process.

Who Should Use AS2 Software Tools?

AS2 software tools benefit B2B enterprises, supply chains, healthcare providers, financial institutions, retailers, manufacturers, government agencies, and EDI service providers. These tools ensure secure electronic document exchange, enhance data integrity, and meet compliance needs, supporting modern business operations and data management.

What are the Benefits of Using AS2 Software?

AS2 software solutions provide businesses with valuable benefits, such as secure data movement, file server integration, and enhanced file integrity. They facilitate efficient EDI transmissions while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. AS2 prioritizes security, safeguarding sensitive files, and offers essential support for business operations.

Are There Limitations to AS2 Tools?

Yes, there are limitations to AS2 software. While they excel in secure file transfer using popular file transfer protocols and digital signatures for EDI documents, they require both parties to have compatible systems, which can be a barrier for some customers.

If you have further questions, reach us: