Icymi: Manchin Receives Lifetime Achievement Award For Efforts To Combat The Drug Epidemic

February 01, 2024

Washington, DC – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Community-Based Advocacy-Focused Data-Driven Coalition-Building Association (CADCA)’s 34th Annual National Leadership Forum. CADCA is the leading substance misuse prevention organization, representing over 5,000 community-based coalitions across the United States and territories and more than 30 countries around the world who work to create safe, healthy, and drug-free communities.

“I am so honored to receive CADCA’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Senator Manchin. “Combatting the drug epidemic continues to be my top priority, and this starts with preventing substance use by our youngest generations. Our youth are our future, and ensuring that they have the tools necessary to be successful and escape the vicious cycle created by the drug epidemic is essential. I’m grateful to CADCA and all of their partners for the incredible work they do every single day, and I will continue doing everything in my power to protect my fellow Americans from this devastating crisis.”

This award is in recognition of Senator Manchin’s decades-long commitment to CADCA’s mission of substance use disorder prevention and his dedication to combatting the drug epidemic across American communities.

Photos from the event are available here.

