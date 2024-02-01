Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,416 in the last 365 days.

Concept paper for the development of a reflection paper on a tailored clinical approach in biosimilar development

A biosimilar is a biological medicinal product that contains a version of the active substance of an already authorised original biological medicinal product (Reference Medicinal Product, RMP), where similarity to the reference medicinal product based on a comprehensive comparability exercise has been established. Biosimilars have become important therapeutic options, improving patient access to essential treatments. Therefore, CHMP (EMA) acknowledges the significance of biosimilars.

Currently, the required comparability exercise comprised quality data (analytical comparability exercise), in vitro and in vivo non-clinical data, and comparative pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, safety and efficacy studies. However, considering the advances in the analytical sciences and the extensive regulatory experience gained, in vivo non-clinical data and, at least for some less complex biologicals with a straightforward mechanism of action, the importance of dedicated clinical efficacy and safety data should be re-evaluated. Currently, the need for Comparative Efficacy Studies (CES) is increasingly questioned in general.

Keywords:  reflection paper, biosimilar, comparative efficacy study, tailored clinical approach

You just read:

Concept paper for the development of a reflection paper on a tailored clinical approach in biosimilar development

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more