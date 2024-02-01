Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,415 in the last 365 days.

Sixth European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EFPIA bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 6 February 2024

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) is organised in the context of the implementation of the industry stakeholders framework and more specifically EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations.

The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as the listening to EFPIA positions on the New Pharma legislation, interface between medicines and chemical/food/environmental policies, the impact of the implementation of the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) regulation on EMA activities, medicines shortages management and interfaces between pharmaceutical and medical device legislations.

You just read:

Sixth European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EFPIA bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 6 February 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more