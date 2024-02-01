Sixth European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EFPIA bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 6 February 2024

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) is organised in the context of the implementation of the industry stakeholders framework and more specifically EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations.

The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as the listening to EFPIA positions on the New Pharma legislation, interface between medicines and chemical/food/environmental policies, the impact of the implementation of the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) regulation on EMA activities, medicines shortages management and interfaces between pharmaceutical and medical device legislations.