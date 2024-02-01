Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lysodren, mitotane, Date of authorisation: 28/04/2004, Revision: 19, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Lysodren should be started and followed by a specialist who has suitable experience. The recommended starting dose in adults is 2 to 3 g per day, divided into two or three doses, taken with meals containing fatty food. A starting dose of 4 to 6 g per day can be used in patients who need urgent control of Cushing’s syndrome (a set of symptoms of adrenal gland cancer caused by high hormone levels). The dose is increased in a stepwise manner until it reaches an ‘optimal’ dose that gives the best results without causing unacceptable side effects. The levels of the active substance in the blood should be monitored frequently, with the final target dose aiming to reach blood levels between 14 and 20 mg per litre. This is usually reached within three to five months. Levels above 20 mg/l may cause severe side effects without increasing the medicine’s effectiveness.

The dose may be reduced or treatment interrupted if the patient experiences side effects. Treatment should continue as long as there is a benefit. If there is no improvement in symptoms after three months of treatment at the optimal dose, treatment should be stopped.

There is limited information on the use of Lysodren in children, but a daily starting dose of 1.5 to 3.5 g per square metre body surface area (calculated using the child’s height and weight) is recommended.

Lysodren is not recommended for use in patients with severe liver or kidney problems, and it should be used with caution in those with mild or moderate liver or kidney problems. It should also be used with caution in elderly patients, with frequent monitoring of blood levels.

Patients who take Lysodren should receive the ‘Lysodren patient card’ that they should carry with them in case of emergency, to inform healthcare professionals (such as doctors and nurses) that they are taking the medicine.