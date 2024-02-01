Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Capecitabine Teva, capecitabine, Date of authorisation: 20/04/2012, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

Capecitabine Teva should only be prescribed by a doctor who is qualified in the use of cancer medicines.

Before starting treatment, it is recommended that patients are tested to check that they have a working dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) enzyme.

Capecitabine Teva is available as tablets (150 and 500 mg). The dose depends on the patient’s height and weight and the type of cancer being treated. Capecitabine Teva tablets should be taken within 30 minutes after a meal. The tablets are given twice daily for 14 days followed by a 7-day gap before the next course.

Treatment is continued for six months after colon surgery. For other types of cancer, treatment is stopped if the disease gets worse or the side effects are unacceptable. Doses need to be adjusted for patients with liver or kidney disease and for patients who develop certain side effects. For patients with partial DPD deficiency, a lower starting dose may be considered. For patients with partial DPD deficiency, a lower starting dose may be considered.

For more information about using Capecitabine Teva, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.