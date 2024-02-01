Orphan designation: 5-bromo-N-(prop-2-yn-1-yl)-2-(1H-1,2,4-triazol-1-yl)pyrimidine-4,6-diamine Treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, 08/11/2023 Positive
News Provided By
February 01, 2024, 17:55 GMT
5-bromo-N-(prop-2-yn-1-yl)-2-(1H-1,2,4-triazol-1-yl)pyrimidine-4,6-diamine
You just read:
Orphan designation: 5-bromo-N-(prop-2-yn-1-yl)-2-(1H-1,2,4-triazol-1-yl)pyrimidine-4,6-diamine Treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, 08/11/2023 Positive
News Provided By
February 01, 2024, 17:55 GMT
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Concept paper for the development of a reflection paper on a tailored clinical approach in biosimilar development
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lysodren, mitotane, Date of authorisation: 28/04/2004, ...
Sixth European Medicines Agency (EMA) and EFPIA bilateral meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands,...View All Stories From This Source