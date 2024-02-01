Submit Release
Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet February 6-7

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming PSCC will meet February 6-7, 2024, in Cheyenne, for an education session and business meeting at the WYDOT Headquarters Building, 5300 Bishop Boulevard, Cheyenne.

Commission members will meet Tuesday, February 6, at 2:00 p.m., for an educational session presented by WYDOT staff. The session will take place in the Highway Development Conference Room, which is in the basement of the main building. Commission members may attend dinner with WYDOT staff that evening, but no official business will be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, February 7, at 8:30 a.m. in the Headquarters Auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials,  visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or send an email.

