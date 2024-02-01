Planetarium Labs Unveils the Future of Nine Chronicles M Guild Content

Planetarium Labs is Setting the Stage for Web3 Gaming Innovation with Guild-Based Adventures

Nine Chronicles M, the revolutionary blockchain-based RPG released by Planetarium Labs, is thrilled to unveil the 'Prelude to Guild War' event, debuting with Heimdall Arena Season 3. This pivotal moment not only showcases the competitive spirit of the Web3 gamers but also serves as a precursor to the much-anticipated official Guild content rollout in the future.

50 Guilds have enrolled in the event, each comprising 5 to 10 members. These Guilds are set to engage in Heimdall Arena Season 3, vying against one another to secure the coveted top-ranking position. The ultimate ranking will be based on the cumulative Arena points of the leading 5 members from each Guild, with the highest individual Arena ranking serving as the tiebreaker.

Heimdall Arena Season 3 will offer a reward pool of 150K NCG with an additional 200K NCG allocated for the Prelude to the Guild War. NCG is an in-game currency that can be swapped 1:1 with WNCG, the ERC20 token available across various exchanges. It will be at the discretion of each Guild to decide on the internal distribution of the rewards. Additionally, Guilds will be able to express their unique identity via their slogan and emblem, which will be featured on the in-game Arena ranking.

"Nine Chronicles M stands at the forefront as the first-ever fully on-chain, open-source RPG game, seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with immersive gameplay. The 'Prelude to Guild War' event in Heimdall Arena Season 3 is a significant step toward redefining the landscape of Web3 gaming. We will continue to push the boundaries of decentralized gaming experiences as we empower players with true ownership. This initial Guild content reflects our commitment to community-driven innovation and sets the stage for the exciting future of the official Guild content which will feature even more thrilling adventures for the community," said JC Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Planetarium Labs.

The Prelude to Guild War, while a pilot, is a crucial chapter in the unfolding saga of Nine Chronicles M’s journey into the realms of Web3 gaming. Users who did not have an opportunity to join a Guild will be able to join this momentous occasion via various events, fostering a sense of community and competition.

Planetarium Labs is a rapidly growing, community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. The company successfully raised over $32 million in Series A funding led by Animoca Brands in 2022. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level and cementing the game publisher’s position as a revolutionary industry leader.

