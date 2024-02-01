LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Denver Market

STRASBURG, Colo., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community, Wolf Creek Run, in the charming town of Strasburg, CO. This remarkable community offers stunning new construction homes in a premier neighborhood starting in the low-$400s.



“We are so excited to introduce our newest, most affordable community in the Denver area,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes. “New homes at Wolf Creek Run feature our brand-new CompleteHome™ package. This includes a host of upgrades spread throughout the home at no extra cost to our homebuyers. Wolf Creek Run has so much to offer from the parks to other world-class community amenities and is prominently positioned to the Rocky Mountains for those who love to ski. There is no better place to call home.”

Residents of this new community will enjoy access to incredible neighborhood amenities. Coming soon to the Wolf Creek Run community are walking paths, sports fields, a 9-hole disc golf course, children’s play equipment, adult exercise equipment and workout stations, sports challenge courts, multi-purpose play fields and open space. Additionally, Wolf Creek Run is located near a variety of employers, highly rated schools, and other local conveniences.

LGI Homes is now constructing four brand-new one- and two-story floor plans in the community. Homes at Wolf Creek Run will range from 1,000 square feet with two bedrooms to just over 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms. Interior upgrades include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door and more.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are available now. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 682-1546 ext 693 or visit LGIHomes.com/WolfCreekRun.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

