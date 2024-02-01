Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for February 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for February 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for February is approximately 7% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $17.74 or 4% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 15.688 2.249 17.937 Commercial 15.595 2.220 17.815 Industrial 15.237 1.822 17.059 Farm 15.484 2.500 17.984 Irrigation 15.030 0.000 15.030 Oil & Gas 15.168 4.435 19.603 Lighting 12.979 1.762 14.741 Farm - REA Beaver REA 15.484 2.462 17.946 Borradaile REA 15.484 3.174 18.658 Braes REA 15.484 2.401 17.885 Claysmore REA 15.484 3.496 18.980 Devonia REA 15.484 2.583 18.067 Heart River REA 15.484 1.761 17.245 Kneehill REA 15.484 2.527 18.011 Mackenzie REA 15.484 2.066 17.550 Myrnam REA 15.484 2.098 17.582 Zawale REA 15.484 1.754 17.238

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com