Good Laundry kicks off a unique program, seeking "Laundry Testers" to enhance the sustainability of their products.

Good Laundry has recently launched an innovative initiative, seeking to employ individuals as "Laundry Testers" to evaluate the effectiveness of their sustainable laundry products. The company, dedicated to creating environmentally friendly laundry solutions, emphasizes the importance of genuine feedback from human testers to enhance the user experience of their products. The company believes in collective action to address pressing environmental issues. By using their eco-friendly solutions, customers actively contribute to protecting endangered species, as pollution has led to 318 recorded animal extinctions. Good Laundry aims to combat the billions of tons of annual plastic waste, encouraging conscious consumer choices to reduce this environmental burden.

Dan Steiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Good Laundry, highlights the company's commitment to avoiding animal testing and underscores the necessity of real-world input to refine their eco-friendly offerings. The Laundry Tester program aims to gather valuable insights from individuals willing to test and evaluate both current and unreleased laundry products. In addition to plastic elimination, the company highlights the impact on ocean health. Good Laundry's products, free from harmful chemicals and packaged in eco-friendly materials, offer consumers a chance to contribute to cleaner oceans, safeguarding marine ecosystems for future generations.

To participate in the program, applicants must commit to weekly laundry testing using residential-grade machines, possess good health, demonstrate strong written English communication skills, and be open to signing a non-disclosure agreement for testing unreleased products. The application period runs from January 31, 2024, to May 31, 2024, with selected testers receiving compensation of $5,000 and a year's supply of Good Laundry products. Prospective applicants are required to ensure their availability for weekly laundry activities, possess access to a residential-grade laundry machine and dryer, maintain good health, exhibit strong written English communication skills, and express a willingness to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Successful candidates selected as Laundry Testers will be tasked with evaluating both current and unreleased laundry products, assessing their effectiveness in cleaning clothes, offering feedback on scent, and demonstrating availability to test a diverse range of clothing items. For more information, visit www.goodlaundry.com or follow @goodlaundryco on social.





About Good Laundry

Good Laundry's mission centers on revolutionizing the laundry experience by incorporating sustainable practices and skin-friendly formulations. Their products prioritize plant-based ingredients, eschewing harsh chemicals whenever possible. Good Laundry products are designed to be safe for the most sensitive skin, utilizing plant-based ingredients and eliminating harsh chemicals whenever possible. Recognizing the importance of collective effort, Good Laundry encourages individuals to join the larger movement toward reducing pollution, conserving resources, and ensuring a greener and healthier planet. The company's ethos revolves around making a positive impact on the environment through thoughtful choices.

