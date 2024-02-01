AB1036 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2024-02-01
WISCONSIN, February 1 - An Act to amend 29.563 (2) (b) 2., 29.563 (2) (b) 3m., 29.563 (2) (b) 4., 29.563 (2) (b) 6., 29.563 (2) (b) 6m., 29.563 (2) (b) 7., 29.563 (2) (b) 8., 29.563 (2) (d) 1., 29.563 (2) (g), 29.563 (3) (b) 6., 29.563 (3) (b) 7., 29.563 (3) (cm) 2., 29.563 (4) (b) 1., 29.563 (4) (b) 1m., 29.563 (4) (b) 2., 29.563 (4) (b) 2m., 29.563 (4) (b) 3., 29.563 (5) (b) 1., 29.563 (5) (b) 2., 29.563 (5) (b) 3., 29.563 (6) (am), 29.563 (6) (b) 1., 29.563 (6) (d), 29.563 (7) (b) 1., 29.563 (7) (b) 2., 29.563 (10) (b) 2. and 29.563 (10) (b) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: changes to certain nonresident hunting, trapping, and fishing approval fees. (FE)
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1036