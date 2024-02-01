Razzall brings Unique Opportunity to Attend Football’s Biggest Game of the Year and see Taylor Swift's Impact on the NFL in Person

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razzall Inc., a Canadian tech innovator and the pioneer of the Crowd Purchasing platform is once again offering an unparalleled opportunity. Building on the success of last year's Super Bowl event, where the lucky holder of spot 67 experienced the thrill firsthand, Razzall is upping the ante for this year's Big Game.



This year's Big Game is set to be a spectacle beyond sport. With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers poised for a thrilling rematch, the game is garnering attention not just for the on-field action but also for its celebrity glamour, notably Taylor Swift's connection to Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. The blend of elite sports and entertainment is attracting a diverse audience, from die-hard football fans to pop culture enthusiasts.

There's high anticipation around whether she will be present at the Big Game, especially considering her ongoing Eras Tour. Razzall invites fans to witness this high-octane sports event and be part of a unique cultural moment where sports and celebrity worlds collide. This "Big Game Razz" is a testament to Razzall's commitment to offering extraordinary experiences accessible to everyone.

For just $50 USD, a selected purchaser will receive two tickets to the most anticipated football game of the year, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and a generous $4,000 USD Expedia credit for airfare and accommodations, plus two tickets to Leigh Steinberg's prestigious 37th Annual Party. This is more than just a chance; it's an entry into the heart of football excitement. It's not a raffle — it's a Razzall, transforming how fans engage with major sporting events.

Interested purchasers can join the excitement by visiting https://razzall.com before the Razz closes on Friday, February 2nd at 11:59 pm ET.

Last year's successful purchaser can be witnessed here: YouTube Video and shared here on Facebook.

About Razzall Inc.

Razzall Inc., founded in 2018 and based in Toronto, ON, is shaking up the e-commerce industry with its unique purchasing platform. The company has trademarked the term "Crowd Purchasing" which allows a group of individuals to pool their money together to purchase an item at a fraction of the cost, putting the power of buying back into the hands of the consumers. Razzall is a verified, transparent, and enjoyable platform that is redefining e-commerce. To find out more, visit their website at https://razzall.com/.

