Governor Lamont Receives Final Report of Independent Investigation Into State Police Traffic Records

Governor Ned Lamont

02/01/2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received the final report of the independent investigation that he ordered in response to the release of an audit conducted by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project concerning Connecticut State Police traffic records.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm of Finn Dixon and Herling LLP and led by former United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

Staff from the Office of Governor Lamont have forwarded the report to legislative leaders and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection for their review. Additionally, the report has been published online on the governor’s website at ct.gov/governor for members of the general public to review.

**Download: Final report of the independent investigation by Finn Dixon and Herling LLP on the Connecticut State Police

